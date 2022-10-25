Update to EA 0.7.0 - The Vehicle Update

Hello everyone!

Hope you are all well? Yes? Excellent, because we've put together a new Harvest Days: My Dream Farm update for you, as you've already gathered from the last dev log. This update is all about mobility, among other things. You can now cruise through (or around) Duda's Village in an off-road vehicle, a quad bike or a modern cybercar. If you want a more leisurely ride, your farm will surely be happy about a combine harvester. Visit Alex!



Things are also getting a bit livelier in the kitchen lately because there are lots of new recipes to cook. Who can say "no" to a homemade pizza?

You can and may also expand your house on occasion, enjoy yourself!

We have a few useful new crafting plans for you to try out. In animal husbandry, too, you will be lifted into the 21st century and your animals will automatically be cared for in an all-round carefree package.

As always, we've packed a good slew of updates and bug fixes on top!

We always love to hear from you here on the forum, or on our social media channels! And we thank you in advance for your feedback and for playing our game!

Family Devs

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm – EA 0.7

ADDED

New feature: farming vehicles. Those perform farm tasks much faster. You can purchase five different farming vehicles now: plough, seeder, sprayer, manure spreader and combine harvester. Available at Alex’ Dealership.

Vehicle expansion. Now you can purchase a 4x4, a quad bike and a cyber car. Available at Alex’ Dealership.

New crafting recipe: garage. A shelter for vehicles.

New feature: house upgrades. You can purchase 3 house upgrades now. House upgrade #1: provides an additional new room. House upgrade #2: adds two new rooms (cumulative with upgrade #1). House upgrade #3: adds a porch with night lighting.

New feature: automated animal husbandry. You can purchase an automatic feeder and an automatic water dispenser for your barns now.

New crafting recipe: mill. Make your own flour and sugar!

Cooking expansion: more than 40 new cooking recipes: bread, baguette, burger, butter roll, cheese cake, biscuits, croissant, hot dog, pancakes, peanut butter sandwich, pizza, pretzel, puff pastry, Samsa, vegetarian sandwich, scrambled eggs, strawberry pie, waffle, tacos, American breakfast, bagel, chocolate cake, strawberry cream, cupcake, grilled fish fillet, fries, vanilla ice cream, lamingtons, muffin, onion rings, fruitcake, pumpkin pie, pineapple rings, quiche, durum, caviar, fish and chips, fish soup, potato omelette and apple pie. Some cooking recipes are cooked in the kitchen, and some are cooked in the stone oven.

New feature: increasing your affinity with villagers will unlock cooking recipes.

New feature: Now the villagers love some gifts.

When performing actions that increase the affinity with villagers, a notification is shown.

Unlocking better tools when levelling up in some skills. You can craft it at the Workbench.

More than 100 new arable plots on the farm.

All types of eggs can be gifted.

The vehicle's engine sounds can be adjusted in Settings > Sound > Ambient volume.

You can buy a maximum of 1 vehicle per day now.

Crafting tab, workbench, kitchen, and stone oven: All unlockable recipes are displayed (with lower opacity than already unlocked recipes).

You cannot place anything on the central road leading to your farm from now on, in order to avoid problems with vehicles.

You now can mount the horse automatically when approaching it.

Male character: 3D model

Female character: 3D model

House: 3D model.

Vendors don't buy products; they just sell them.

Improved menu navigation (especially with controllers).

Electric scooter: controls, max. speed and acceleration.

UI improvements.

Vehicle number plates: new typography.

When approaching a vehicle's number plate, "Number plate" is displayed instead of "Open".

Sheep: FX sound.

Improved sound effects of vehicle engines.

Amanda’s daily routines.

FIXED