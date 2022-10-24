You no longer need to pay BLOX to create worlds. Community asked, and we released everything for free. You can create as many as you want and then you can sell for BLOX in the game market and exchange for SKINS.
Also earn GOLD with the visit of your land and exchange for BLOX.
Added Latest Lands created to encourage VIEWS.
Added option to decide Land online or offline at creation time.
Improvements in the Implementation of MOBS and Score.
LandBox update for 24 October 2022
CREATE LANDS FOR FREE!
