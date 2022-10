Share · View all patches · Build 9786653 · Last edited 24 October 2022 – 13:59:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Survivors!

It's time to announce the winners of the contest.

“Catalina (Deluxe edition)” pack gets to:

Hans_Gruber_III



“Catalina” packs packs get to:

CptBOBCAT



GoliathGamer



CIaw



“Catalina (Lite edition)” packs get to:

Stainless_One



RottenGlory



Dr_Nerd_029



sillyvision



PotatoCream



MieMieV



Congratulations to the winners! Prizes will be awarded tomorrow (25.10) during the day.

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels: