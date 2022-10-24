Halloween Party for El Presidente

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Tropicans,

El Presidente also brings you a gift for 2022 that you can't refuse.

After discovering his love for festivals, El Presidente has hired Penultimo to take care of his annual Halloween party.

Eerie gardens and palace decorations await you from October 24 to November 7.

In the gameplay options of Tropico 6 you can toggle the box to celebrate Halloween with El Presidente.

Halloween event