 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tropico 6 update for 24 October 2022

Halloween Party for El Presidente

Share · View all patches · Build 9786615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Tropicans,

El Presidente also brings you a gift for 2022 that you can't refuse.
After discovering his love for festivals, El Presidente has hired Penultimo to take care of his annual Halloween party.
Eerie gardens and palace decorations await you from October 24 to November 7.

In the gameplay options of Tropico 6 you can toggle the box to celebrate Halloween with El Presidente.

Halloween event

  • Halloween-themed Main Menu
  • Autumn style foliage
  • Flowers in parks/ on buildings got replaced by pumpkins
  • Halloween palace customization (Garden) is available. (The Halloween palace customization is available via “garden” option in the palace customization menu during the Halloween event)
  • The palace customization will be removed when the event is over!

Changed depots in realmforge_testmaster branch

View more data in app history for build 9786615
Tropico 6 - Windows - MainContent Depot 492721
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link