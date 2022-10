πŸ‘» SPOOKY BANANA TIME! πŸ‘»

Halloween is coming soon and will also reach Banana Island! SCREEEAAAAAAM!

There will be limited content such as ✨ ACHIEVEMENTS ✨ that you can only unlock during this event.

We don't want to reveal too much. Just come in and be part of the first

πŸŽƒ BANANA DRAMA HALLOWEEN EVENT πŸŽƒ!!!