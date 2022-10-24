 Skip to content

Right and Down update for 24 October 2022

Update v1.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.4 Changes:

  • Fix: It could happen that in Boss Levels the Campsite card was not dealt leading to a softlock.
  • Fix: Poison tooltip was showing the incorrect poison damage value.
  • Fix: Some artifacts sound effects were too loud (Wine Bottle, Philosopher's Stone).
  • Balance: Reinforced Ring Artifact changed cost (7 to 8) and armor given (4 to 3).
  • Balance: Dwarven Armor Artifact changed armor given (6 to 4).
  • Balance: New Parts Skill changed armor given (8 to 6).
  • Translation: Fixed minor errors in english.
  • Translation: Improved japanese translation (special thanks again to 地獄変).

