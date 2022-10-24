Update v1.0.4

v1.0.4 Changes:
- Fix: It could happen that in Boss Levels the Campsite card was not dealt leading to a softlock.
- Fix: Poison tooltip was showing the incorrect poison damage value.
- Fix: Some artifacts sound effects were too loud (Wine Bottle, Philosopher's Stone).
- Balance: Reinforced Ring Artifact changed cost (7 to 8) and armor given (4 to 3).
- Balance: Dwarven Armor Artifact changed armor given (6 to 4).
- Balance: New Parts Skill changed armor given (8 to 6).
- Translation: Fixed minor errors in english.
- Translation: Improved japanese translation (special thanks again to 地獄変).
Changed files in this update