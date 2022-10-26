October 26th - Companion and Health Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes:
* Companions of level 2 & 3 are now able to destroy resource nodes of level 2 & 3 respectively, allowing progression again.
- Maximum health increase provided from fixing shrines is no longer lost when loading a saved game.
Notes:
* You will not need to start a new save if you have encountered these bugs - it should be fixed after reloading your previous save.
- When loading a save for the first time after updating the game, you might be at 3 filled hearts. Eating food or Resting will refill the missing hearts.
