Accessibility Update: Out Now

Since Dune: Spice Wars released into Early Access earlier this year we have seen an incredible amount of feedback from players around the world that have helped us to shape and improve the game as we work towards our future full release.

One very common and very important topic that came to our attention whilst reviewing this feedback is that of accessibility.

Within not just Dune: Spice Wars’ community, but the gaming community as a whole, there are a large number of players who would benefit from additional assistance or specialised options within their games in order to make them more accessible.

So with that, we have spent the last few weeks working on improving the overall accessibility of the game so that more players can fully enjoy Dune: Spice Wars as intended.

The Accessibility Update introduces a range of new accessibility options:

Colorblind modes (Protanopia, Deuteranopia, Tritanopia)

Colorblind correction amount (“Intensity” of the correction)

Magnifier (Activate with the ‘P’ key by default, which can be changed, if switched on)

Magnifier zoom multiplier

Photosensitive mode (details below)

Ally/Enemy Overlay (Display your units in Green, your teammates’ in Blue & enemy ones in Red)

Overlay colour amount (“Intensity” of the displayed colours)

Chat opacity

Chat text size

Removes flashes on: * Alerts * Movement commands * Tutorial highlights * Demo & Drones impact explosions * Main Bases & Missile Batteries impact explosions * Menu icons (when waiting for an action) * Events UI icons * Capture flags * Negative traits * Inactive units UI icons * Drones Muzzle flash (Corrino & Fremen) * Atomics operation * Orbital Strike operation _Other changes in Photosensitive mode:_ * No lightning in sandstorms * Alerts are less shaky * Victory visual effects are less flashy * Removes Sardaukar hit effects

Bear in mind that this is just the start of our work to make the game as accessible as possible for our players and we hope to continue to improve on this front going forward.

Other minor changes:

Improved localisation accuracy for German Polish and Russian

Thank you to all of our players who have helped us in bringing this update together. Please don’t hesitate to share any feedback you might have on this update or subject with us!