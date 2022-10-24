1.5.0 - Spell upgrade

It has been a while without update, but the 1.5.0 is finally here!

I want you to discover this new feature so all changes will not be listed here.

You are now able to update your spells with golds inside the blacksmith. An upgraded spell cummlates pieces' effects. For example, if you upgrade the "Flame" spell with the Bishop piece, each time you cast "Flame", it will have the Bishop effect. So if you cast it from a Pawn, it will do the Pawn effect AND the Bishop effect. Enjoy.

Due to this feature, a lot spells may have change.