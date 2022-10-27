Planet Zoo Update 1.10.3 is available now!

Hayo Zookeepers,
Update 1.11.1 is out now and available for download. Simply update your game to play! For full patch notes, see below:
Planet Zoo - 1.11.1 Update Notes
This update contains many more bug fixes and updates.
General Bug Fixes and Improvements
-
Animals
-
Fixed the Egyptian Fruit Bat not appearing in the "Exhibit" zoopedia filter
-
Fixed sleeping animals not leaving a burrow when a pregnant animal needs to use it
-
Fixed smaller pieces of dung hovering above the ground
-
Made improvements to the orbit camera when following an animal entering a burrow
-
Fixed Ring Tailed Lemur familly from going through the bin during the attack
-
Fixed the fur on the Raccoon, Striped Skunk and Red Fox disappearing too quickly
-
Fixed animals knocking over bins when vandalism is disabled
-
Fixed Red Fox from being unable to knock over bins
-
-
Facilities
- Fixed guests sometimes not viewing walkthrough exhibits
-
Game Modes
- Reverted the 'flat' map for Temperate Europe to use the original 'Fields' skirt. The new 'Carpathian mountains' skirt is still available for Temperate Europe zoos by selecting 'sculpted' in the Terrain Type dropdown during zoo creation.
-
Guests
- Updated Egyptian Fruit Bat Hat icon to accurately represent asset in guest's inventory
-
Scenery
-
Fixed the bin goo material so it can no longer be covered by snow
-
Fixed masonwork tower roof textures displaying incorrectly
-
Fixed visual artifact on Twilight Veterinary Surgery blueprint
-
Fixed scenery placement issues on the Twilight toilet blueprints
-
Fixed visual artifact on Twilight Zoo Entrance blueprint
-
Fixed scenery placement issues on the Twilight Night Garden blueprint
-
Fixed visual artifact on Twilight Walkthrough Exhibit blueprint
-
Fixed New DLC Career Scenario floating assets
-
Fixed missing ceilling on one of the towers in the New DLC Career Scenario map
-
Fixed clipping on Twilight Window Pane assets
-
Bristlecone Pine assets now display the correct name and biome information when placed in a habitat
-
Fixed Bristle Cone Pine Tree biome and continent information in its info panel
-
Added missing size tags to the Emissive Window Panels
-
-
Scenario
-
Fixed Career silver guest objective which autocompleted a gold objective
-
Fixed Scenario 13 autocomplete Research level for new Twilight DLC Assets
-
Fixed New Career Scenario unresearched level for new DLC Assets
-
Fixed a bug preventing players from being able to complete the gold objective due to the reporter visiting the zoo only once. Now, the reporter will return to the zoo every 12 months.
-
-
UI
-
Fixed the UI for Walkthrough Exhibits being truncated
-
Added missing height tags to the Twilight Shingle Roofs family items
-
Added notification alerts to explain why exhibit population management is unable to process animals
-
Fixed Block of Frozen Fruit enrichment highlight when selected
-
-
Stability
-
Fixed a rare crash when saving a zoo while in the middle of placing an exhibit
-
Fixed a rare crash when launching the game in offline mode
-
Fixed a crash that can happen when clicking the new notification for your trade center being full
-
Changed files in this update