Mushroom Kingdom and 2 new heroes are now live!

Added a new area, the Mushroom Kingdom. It appears as an alternative to the undead ruins.
Added a new hero, the Fire Mage.
Burning Hands: Deal x damage to a single target (Primary)
Fireball: Deal x damage on a 3x3 radius (Secondary)
Firebeast: Summon a firebeast at target location to attack immediately (Secondary)
Added a new hero, the Knight.
Protection: Increases armor and resistance of the target creature by 2/4/8/16 (Secondary)
Shield: Blocks a body attack once every 4/3/2 hits (Passive)
Charge: Has a 50%/100% to attack the lowest health enemy at start of battle (Passive)
Follow me: Every 3/2/1 attacks, command the closest ally to attack the same target (Passive)
Party attributes have been removed
Added a new dice roll mechanic, if you roll a 1 or 10 on an attribute test, its considered a critical
failure or success. Only some exploration cards use this for now such as the traps at undead ruins and
assassination cards at city.
Added a new dice roll mechanic where certain cards have a LUCK attribute; this means on a re-roll
you will have a higher chance to succeed.
Several cards have been modified to be affected by the new card luck attribute
Assassinate cards at city had now test a random hero's perception and have been changed slightly.
Chaos Castle: Though the darkness now lets you choose which card you want to remove
Chaos Castle: Removed chaos storm
Chaos Castle: Insanity now forces a random hero to attack the party instead of losing that hero
completely... (works like command)
Chaos Castle: Insanity no longer ends the game if you have only 1 hero left
Goblin caves ceiling collapse now tests a random hero's perception for it to trigger
Giant axe trap at labyrinth now deals 2-3 damage instead of 3-4
Long spear at goblin caves now deals 1-2 damage instead of 1-4
Dark Reflection mirror now tests your intelligence before it sets your health to 1
Fixed some text issue with Dark Reflection
Fire pits: Crushing the golem in the fire pits now rewards you with some equipment
Fire pits: Earth and Fire now heals 4 instead of 3
The belt of strength, leather boots, magic hat and amulet of perception now sell for 150 gold instead
of 50 and require 25 crystals to unlock.
Fixed a bug with these items that would prevent a character from getting bonus armor, magic
resistance and damage.
Reduced attack damage on some chaos warriors
City: The rune shop now allows you to buy both runes if you have the gold
Added a tooltip when selecting to upgrade a character (ESC to cancel)
Savager and lady now have a starting armor of 1 instead of 2
Forest: River crossing is now a random hero agility test instead of party agility.
Labyrinth: Added another anvil card to upgrade your heroes
Fixed some issues with the outlines on the fire pits monsters
Added the dragon vault back, it needs to be unlocked at the thieves guild before you can open it.
Added a new item, Amulet of Immortality. (Saves a hero from death)
Added a new item, Magic Amulet. (Increases all magic damage by 7)
Druid: The fox is now a pet you can summon and attacks immediately.
Elder: Starting runes have been removed, you can choose between learning a hero card, upgrading an
attack or increase the party's health.
City: Innkeeper healing has been increased
Azure Dragon now can have his attack upgraded to deal double damage
Altar of sacrifice now adds +5 health to the next party. Its purpose is to help the next party if you
arrive with low health at the chaos castle and know that you can't win.
Altar of sacrifice now appears at every run.
Added an extra enemy at the last battle in the city.
Upon entering a new area, you will now receive a free dice re-roll.
Added a new card in the chaos castle, The outpost, it’s a shop that allows you to do some upgrades.
A new save slot now starts with 4 heroes to select from. In the first run you can find the lancer in the
forest.
The lady now needs to be unlocked through the thieves guild.
Dwarf ale now does normal damage or double damage; it can no longer miss and it's a free action.
Healing potion now heals 4-6 instead of 3-5 and sells for 100 gold
Healing potions no longer drop. You can still purchase them at shops.
Every run now starts with a healing potion card
You can upgrade how many extra healing potions you start with (1/2/3/4) at the thieves guild.
Clarity potion now makes you deal maximum damage from attacks for this battle.
Made some improvements with the lighting and effects in the fire pits battle.
The big battle at undead ruins now is a little harder
Made some small changes to the starting positions in one of the undead battle maps.
When you lose a combat card or equipment you can now choose which one to remove.
Prince: Armor aura has a 3rd level now
Prince: Damage aura now does 1/3/6 bonus damage and works with all attacks instead of just body
attacks
Attributes are now clamped in the 1-9 range. There will always be a 1 chance of failure
Azure dragon now has a strength/agility/intelligence/perception of 8
Fixed a bug with surprise attack triggering all the time when at 50%
Increased the number of crystals you receive from each area.
Druid now deals body damage instead of magic.
Passive stun attacks (dwarf king and undead dwarf) are consumed only when the enemy has
remaining actions.
Dragon's Offering now gives you the option to triple your health with a nice dice roll!
Simplified the hero inventory interface, equipment and hero cards are separate screens. Use the icons
above the cards.
Heroes now can have up to 6 pieces of equipment
Amulet of perception now gives +2 magic resistance
Starving Dragons, you can now choose from 4 cards to give instead of 2
Added a few new effects
To gain access to the tower of mirrors you must first complete the labyrinth.
To gain access to the fire pits you must first complete the goblin caves.
To gain access to the mushroom kingdom you must first complete the undead ruins.
Thieves Guild
- The dice upgrade at the thieves guild now gives 1/2 extra rolls instead of 1/2/3.
- Removed the thieves guild upgrade that starts a party with extra health.
- You can now start a run with 1/2/3/4 extra healing potions through the thieves guild.
- Goblin Caves: Merchant now shows 3 cards for you to buy and can be expanded to 5
- Goblin Caves: Fake Gold now can be upgraded with 100 extra gold at thieves guild
- Goblin Caves: Treasure cave now can be upgraded with 100 extra gold at thieves guild
- Goblin Caves: Shaman healing can be upgraded by 1 at the thieves guild
- Labyrinth: Mystery woman can be upgraded to give 1 extra dice roll
- Labyrinth: Shrine healing can be upgraded by 1
- City: Blacksmith and alchemist shop now show 3 cards and can be expanded to 5
- City: Dice shop can be upgraded to give an additional dice roll
- City: Innkeeper can be upgraded to add +1 healing
- Dragon Valley: Temple healing can be upgraded to add +1 healing
- Dragon Valley: Egg healing can be upgraded to add +1 healing
- Fire Pits: Small Spring healing can be upgraded to add +1 healing
- Tower of Mirrors: Sleeping Quarters healing can be upgraded to add +1 healing
- Tower of Mirrors: Sleeping Room can be upgraded to add +1 healing
- Tower of Mirrors: Dusty bookshelf can be upgraded to give an additional dice roll
- Added a new skin for the lady
- Added a new skin for the archer
- Added a new skin for the wizard
- Dragon's Offering needs to be unlocked before you can use it
- Removed the thorns and river crossing upgrades from the forest.
