Mushroom Kingdom and 2 new heroes are now live!

Added a new area, the Mushroom Kingdom. It appears as an alternative to the undead ruins.

Added a new hero, the Fire Mage.

Burning Hands: Deal x damage to a single target (Primary)

Fireball: Deal x damage on a 3x3 radius (Secondary)

Firebeast: Summon a firebeast at target location to attack immediately (Secondary)

Added a new hero, the Knight.

Protection: Increases armor and resistance of the target creature by 2/4/8/16 (Secondary)

Shield: Blocks a body attack once every 4/3/2 hits (Passive)

Charge: Has a 50%/100% to attack the lowest health enemy at start of battle (Passive)

Follow me: Every 3/2/1 attacks, command the closest ally to attack the same target (Passive)

Party attributes have been removed

Added a new dice roll mechanic, if you roll a 1 or 10 on an attribute test, its considered a critical

failure or success. Only some exploration cards use this for now such as the traps at undead ruins and

assassination cards at city.

Added a new dice roll mechanic where certain cards have a LUCK attribute; this means on a re-roll

you will have a higher chance to succeed.

Several cards have been modified to be affected by the new card luck attribute

Assassinate cards at city had now test a random hero's perception and have been changed slightly.

Chaos Castle: Though the darkness now lets you choose which card you want to remove

Chaos Castle: Removed chaos storm

Chaos Castle: Insanity now forces a random hero to attack the party instead of losing that hero

completely... (works like command)

Chaos Castle: Insanity no longer ends the game if you have only 1 hero left

Goblin caves ceiling collapse now tests a random hero's perception for it to trigger

Giant axe trap at labyrinth now deals 2-3 damage instead of 3-4

Long spear at goblin caves now deals 1-2 damage instead of 1-4

Dark Reflection mirror now tests your intelligence before it sets your health to 1

Fixed some text issue with Dark Reflection

Fire pits: Crushing the golem in the fire pits now rewards you with some equipment

Fire pits: Earth and Fire now heals 4 instead of 3

The belt of strength, leather boots, magic hat and amulet of perception now sell for 150 gold instead

of 50 and require 25 crystals to unlock.

Fixed a bug with these items that would prevent a character from getting bonus armor, magic

resistance and damage.

Reduced attack damage on some chaos warriors

City: The rune shop now allows you to buy both runes if you have the gold

Added a tooltip when selecting to upgrade a character (ESC to cancel)

Savager and lady now have a starting armor of 1 instead of 2

Forest: River crossing is now a random hero agility test instead of party agility.

Labyrinth: Added another anvil card to upgrade your heroes

Fixed some issues with the outlines on the fire pits monsters

Added the dragon vault back, it needs to be unlocked at the thieves guild before you can open it.

Added a new item, Amulet of Immortality. (Saves a hero from death)

Added a new item, Magic Amulet. (Increases all magic damage by 7)

Druid: The fox is now a pet you can summon and attacks immediately.

Elder: Starting runes have been removed, you can choose between learning a hero card, upgrading an

attack or increase the party's health.

City: Innkeeper healing has been increased

Azure Dragon now can have his attack upgraded to deal double damage

Altar of sacrifice now adds +5 health to the next party. Its purpose is to help the next party if you

arrive with low health at the chaos castle and know that you can't win.

Altar of sacrifice now appears at every run.

Added an extra enemy at the last battle in the city.

Upon entering a new area, you will now receive a free dice re-roll.

Added a new card in the chaos castle, The outpost, it’s a shop that allows you to do some upgrades.

A new save slot now starts with 4 heroes to select from. In the first run you can find the lancer in the

forest.

The lady now needs to be unlocked through the thieves guild.

Dwarf ale now does normal damage or double damage; it can no longer miss and it's a free action.

Healing potion now heals 4-6 instead of 3-5 and sells for 100 gold

Healing potions no longer drop. You can still purchase them at shops.

Every run now starts with a healing potion card

You can upgrade how many extra healing potions you start with (1/2/3/4) at the thieves guild.

Clarity potion now makes you deal maximum damage from attacks for this battle.

Made some improvements with the lighting and effects in the fire pits battle.

The big battle at undead ruins now is a little harder

Made some small changes to the starting positions in one of the undead battle maps.

When you lose a combat card or equipment you can now choose which one to remove.

Prince: Armor aura has a 3rd level now

Prince: Damage aura now does 1/3/6 bonus damage and works with all attacks instead of just body

attacks

Attributes are now clamped in the 1-9 range. There will always be a 1 chance of failure

Azure dragon now has a strength/agility/intelligence/perception of 8

Fixed a bug with surprise attack triggering all the time when at 50%

Increased the number of crystals you receive from each area.

Druid now deals body damage instead of magic.

Passive stun attacks (dwarf king and undead dwarf) are consumed only when the enemy has

remaining actions.

Dragon's Offering now gives you the option to triple your health with a nice dice roll!

Simplified the hero inventory interface, equipment and hero cards are separate screens. Use the icons

above the cards.

Heroes now can have up to 6 pieces of equipment

Amulet of perception now gives +2 magic resistance

Starving Dragons, you can now choose from 4 cards to give instead of 2

Added a few new effects

To gain access to the tower of mirrors you must first complete the labyrinth.

To gain access to the fire pits you must first complete the goblin caves.