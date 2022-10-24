 Skip to content

Dark Quest: Board Game update for 24 October 2022

Mushroom Kingdom and 2 new heroes are now live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a new area, the Mushroom Kingdom. It appears as an alternative to the undead ruins.

  • Added a new hero, the Fire Mage.
    Burning Hands: Deal x damage to a single target (Primary)
    Fireball: Deal x damage on a 3x3 radius (Secondary)
    Firebeast: Summon a firebeast at target location to attack immediately (Secondary)

  • Added a new hero, the Knight.
    Protection: Increases armor and resistance of the target creature by 2/4/8/16 (Secondary)
    Shield: Blocks a body attack once every 4/3/2 hits (Passive)
    Charge: Has a 50%/100% to attack the lowest health enemy at start of battle (Passive)
    Follow me: Every 3/2/1 attacks, command the closest ally to attack the same target (Passive)

  • Party attributes have been removed

  • Added a new dice roll mechanic, if you roll a 1 or 10 on an attribute test, its considered a critical
    failure or success. Only some exploration cards use this for now such as the traps at undead ruins and
    assassination cards at city.

  • Added a new dice roll mechanic where certain cards have a LUCK attribute; this means on a re-roll
    you will have a higher chance to succeed.

  • Several cards have been modified to be affected by the new card luck attribute

  • Assassinate cards at city had now test a random hero's perception and have been changed slightly.

  • Chaos Castle: Though the darkness now lets you choose which card you want to remove

  • Chaos Castle: Removed chaos storm

  • Chaos Castle: Insanity now forces a random hero to attack the party instead of losing that hero
    completely... (works like command)

  • Chaos Castle: Insanity no longer ends the game if you have only 1 hero left

  • Goblin caves ceiling collapse now tests a random hero's perception for it to trigger

  • Giant axe trap at labyrinth now deals 2-3 damage instead of 3-4

  • Long spear at goblin caves now deals 1-2 damage instead of 1-4

  • Dark Reflection mirror now tests your intelligence before it sets your health to 1

  • Fixed some text issue with Dark Reflection

  • Fire pits: Crushing the golem in the fire pits now rewards you with some equipment

  • Fire pits: Earth and Fire now heals 4 instead of 3

  • The belt of strength, leather boots, magic hat and amulet of perception now sell for 150 gold instead
    of 50 and require 25 crystals to unlock.

  • Fixed a bug with these items that would prevent a character from getting bonus armor, magic
    resistance and damage.

  • Reduced attack damage on some chaos warriors

  • City: The rune shop now allows you to buy both runes if you have the gold

  • Added a tooltip when selecting to upgrade a character (ESC to cancel)

  • Savager and lady now have a starting armor of 1 instead of 2

  • Forest: River crossing is now a random hero agility test instead of party agility.

  • Labyrinth: Added another anvil card to upgrade your heroes

  • Fixed some issues with the outlines on the fire pits monsters

  • Added the dragon vault back, it needs to be unlocked at the thieves guild before you can open it.

  • Added a new item, Amulet of Immortality. (Saves a hero from death)

  • Added a new item, Magic Amulet. (Increases all magic damage by 7)

  • Druid: The fox is now a pet you can summon and attacks immediately.

  • Elder: Starting runes have been removed, you can choose between learning a hero card, upgrading an
    attack or increase the party's health.

  • City: Innkeeper healing has been increased

  • Azure Dragon now can have his attack upgraded to deal double damage

  • Altar of sacrifice now adds +5 health to the next party. Its purpose is to help the next party if you
    arrive with low health at the chaos castle and know that you can't win.

  • Altar of sacrifice now appears at every run.

  • Added an extra enemy at the last battle in the city.

  • Upon entering a new area, you will now receive a free dice re-roll.

  • Added a new card in the chaos castle, The outpost, it’s a shop that allows you to do some upgrades.

  • A new save slot now starts with 4 heroes to select from. In the first run you can find the lancer in the
    forest.

  • The lady now needs to be unlocked through the thieves guild.

  • Dwarf ale now does normal damage or double damage; it can no longer miss and it's a free action.

  • Healing potion now heals 4-6 instead of 3-5 and sells for 100 gold

  • Healing potions no longer drop. You can still purchase them at shops.

  • Every run now starts with a healing potion card

  • You can upgrade how many extra healing potions you start with (1/2/3/4) at the thieves guild.

  • Clarity potion now makes you deal maximum damage from attacks for this battle.

  • Made some improvements with the lighting and effects in the fire pits battle.

  • The big battle at undead ruins now is a little harder

  • Made some small changes to the starting positions in one of the undead battle maps.

  • When you lose a combat card or equipment you can now choose which one to remove.

  • Prince: Armor aura has a 3rd level now

  • Prince: Damage aura now does 1/3/6 bonus damage and works with all attacks instead of just body
    attacks

  • Attributes are now clamped in the 1-9 range. There will always be a 1 chance of failure

  • Azure dragon now has a strength/agility/intelligence/perception of 8

  • Fixed a bug with surprise attack triggering all the time when at 50%

  • Increased the number of crystals you receive from each area.

  • Druid now deals body damage instead of magic.

  • Passive stun attacks (dwarf king and undead dwarf) are consumed only when the enemy has
    remaining actions.

  • Dragon's Offering now gives you the option to triple your health with a nice dice roll!

  • Simplified the hero inventory interface, equipment and hero cards are separate screens. Use the icons
    above the cards.

  • Heroes now can have up to 6 pieces of equipment

  • Amulet of perception now gives +2 magic resistance

  • Starving Dragons, you can now choose from 4 cards to give instead of 2

  • Added a few new effects

  • To gain access to the tower of mirrors you must first complete the labyrinth.

  • To gain access to the fire pits you must first complete the goblin caves.

  • To gain access to the mushroom kingdom you must first complete the undead ruins.

Thieves Guild

  • The dice upgrade at the thieves guild now gives 1/2 extra rolls instead of 1/2/3.
  • Removed the thieves guild upgrade that starts a party with extra health.
  • You can now start a run with 1/2/3/4 extra healing potions through the thieves guild.
  • Goblin Caves: Merchant now shows 3 cards for you to buy and can be expanded to 5
  • Goblin Caves: Fake Gold now can be upgraded with 100 extra gold at thieves guild
  • Goblin Caves: Treasure cave now can be upgraded with 100 extra gold at thieves guild
  • Goblin Caves: Shaman healing can be upgraded by 1 at the thieves guild
  • Labyrinth: Mystery woman can be upgraded to give 1 extra dice roll
  • Labyrinth: Shrine healing can be upgraded by 1
  • City: Blacksmith and alchemist shop now show 3 cards and can be expanded to 5
  • City: Dice shop can be upgraded to give an additional dice roll
  • City: Innkeeper can be upgraded to add +1 healing
  • Dragon Valley: Temple healing can be upgraded to add +1 healing
  • Dragon Valley: Egg healing can be upgraded to add +1 healing
  • Fire Pits: Small Spring healing can be upgraded to add +1 healing
  • Tower of Mirrors: Sleeping Quarters healing can be upgraded to add +1 healing
  • Tower of Mirrors: Sleeping Room can be upgraded to add +1 healing
  • Tower of Mirrors: Dusty bookshelf can be upgraded to give an additional dice roll
  • Added a new skin for the lady
  • Added a new skin for the archer
  • Added a new skin for the wizard
  • Dragon's Offering needs to be unlocked before you can use it
  • Removed the thorns and river crossing upgrades from the forest.

Changed files in this update

