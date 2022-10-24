FREE Halloween Mini Kit now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9786246 · Last edited 24 October 2022 – 13:06:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today sees the launch of the GameGuru MAX Halloween Mini Kit - FREE to all GameGuru MAX users!

This new DLC add-on is compatible with GameGuru MAX and adds spooky assets in time for your Halloween celebrations. We are also excited to announce there's a cool Halloween competition being launched tomorrow!

The Halloween Mini Kit includes:

Spooky Signs and Posters

Warning Floor Signs

Freaky Portraits (Large and Small)

Hanging Decorations - Ghosts, Bats, and Pumpkins

Plastic Pumpkins of every size

Table Decorations – Spooky Trees, Cardboard Candlesticks and Candy Bowls

Floor Fillers – Reaper Scythe, Witches Broom, and Tombstones

You can find out more information by visiting the official GameGuru MAX Stage page

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2190600/GameGuru_MAX_Halloween_MiniKit