FREE Halloween Mini Kit now available!

Today sees the launch of the GameGuru MAX Halloween Mini Kit - FREE to all GameGuru MAX users!
This new DLC add-on is compatible with GameGuru MAX and adds spooky assets in time for your Halloween celebrations. We are also excited to announce there's a cool Halloween competition being launched tomorrow!
The Halloween Mini Kit includes:
- Spooky Signs and Posters
- Warning Floor Signs
- Freaky Portraits (Large and Small)
- Hanging Decorations - Ghosts, Bats, and Pumpkins
- Plastic Pumpkins of every size
- Table Decorations – Spooky Trees, Cardboard Candlesticks and Candy Bowls
- Floor Fillers – Reaper Scythe, Witches Broom, and Tombstones
You can find out more information by visiting the official GameGuru MAX Stage page
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2190600/GameGuru_MAX_Halloween_MiniKit
Changed depots in experimental branch