 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GameGuru MAX update for 24 October 2022

FREE Halloween Mini Kit now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9786246 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today sees the launch of the GameGuru MAX Halloween Mini Kit - FREE to all GameGuru MAX users!

This new DLC add-on is compatible with GameGuru MAX and adds spooky assets in time for your Halloween celebrations.  We are also excited to announce there's a cool Halloween competition being launched tomorrow!

The Halloween Mini Kit includes:

  • Spooky Signs and Posters
  • Warning Floor Signs
  • Freaky Portraits (Large and Small)
  • Hanging Decorations - Ghosts, Bats, and Pumpkins
  • Plastic Pumpkins of every size
  • Table Decorations – Spooky Trees, Cardboard Candlesticks and Candy Bowls
  • Floor Fillers – Reaper Scythe, Witches Broom, and Tombstones

You can find out more information by visiting the official GameGuru MAX Stage page

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2190600/GameGuru_MAX_Halloween_MiniKit

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 9786246
GameGuru MAX Content Depot 1247291
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link