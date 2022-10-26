 Skip to content

Paradise Lust update for 26 October 2022

FRISKY BEAVER

Share · View all patches · Build 9786170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing our latest character into the fold - Miss Frisky Beaver from Canada.


Jack finally found where Rachel Mackenzie has been hiding since she escaped from the Sock bandit.


4 new locations are now accessible. This means more quest and collectibles comes our way.


Continuing with Grace's storyline, will Jack finally be able to score first base?


We've also added in a new sketch from one of the early fan favorites - Cath.


Lastly, this update also contains 2 new scenes for Reyna and Karen - with the later, as our users say was very INTERESTING to some extent.

It's the Steam Scream fest, and we're on Sale! Get Paradise Lust at 15% discount in this week-long sale!

Volume 20 is out now! Let us know in the comments if you like it!

