Medieval Monday Talk #28

Greetings medievalists!

Another big thing that is coming in the Update #6 is a custom difficulty. Some players wanted the game to be easier, some wanted more of a challenge, while others didn’t like some of the existing features. We’ve implemented a system that will allow you to adjust these things, based on your liking. Let’s dissect what each thing does:

You’ll get the information about each option if you hover the mouse over the "?” symbol. However, we’ll take the opportunity now to summarize these options.

Event Strength Multiplier - Change the strength of the events like blight, weather events and raids. The higher the number, the more challenge the event will provide.

Wound Severity Multiplier - Adjust the severity of wounds inflicted upon your settlers. The higher the number, the harder it is to tend the wounds and they’ll have more severe effects on attributes.

Animal Spawn Rate Multiplier - Change the rate of new animal spawning on the map. Higher numbers indicates faster spawn rate.

Plant Yield Multiplier - Adjust the amount of resources you get from cutting/harvesting plants.

Mine Yield Multiplier - Adjust the amount of resources you get from mining voxels.

Settler Mood Value - Change the chance of settler rebelling. If you lower this value, they’ll rebel more frequently.

Enemy Hit Points - Want to give more health to your enemies? (Why?) Increase this value.

Hitpoints Recovery - Change the speed of health recovery. Higher numbers indicate faster recovery.

Rotting Speed - Indicates how fast the food will rot and lose freshness. Increase this value if you want to experience rotting hell. Dev’s note: Rotting hell is not suggested.

Decomposition Speed - Indicates how fast the resources/equipment will lose health based on factors like rain and temperature.

Barter Value - Set this number higher if you want better bargaining deals.

Chance Quarry Retaliates - You know how when you try to attack/train wild animals, there is a chance for it to fight back in the process? Lower this value if you want to avoid those situations.

Global Work Speed - Want your settlers to work faster? Increase this number.

Thunderstorm - Turn on/off Thunderstorm event.

Blighted Crops - Turn on/off Blighted Crops event.

Hostile Animals - Don’t like those aggressive wolves appearing on the map? Turn them off here.

Domestic Animals Event - You don’t like that friendly animals spawn on your map? Turn them off here. Also, why would you do that?

Hailstorm Event - Turn on/off Hailstorm event.

Cold Snap - Turn on/off Cold Snap event.

Heat Wave - Turn on/off Heat Wave event.

Enemy Raid Events - You’ve started the game in Standard or Survival mode and don’t like the idea of enemy spawning? Maybe you need more time to prepare your settlement before the battle? You can control that here.

Use Seeds - Some players didn’t like the introduction of seeds and how the farming process evolved. Shame. We really like it. Turn off this option if you want to take farming to the original version where no seeds are required. Keep in mind that this will essentially make seeds useless.

Enemies Have Trebuchets - Some people don’t like when enemies appear with trebuchets in regular raids. In those cases, this option will disable them. HOWEVER, if the enemy can’t find a clear path to a door that leads to your fort, the AI will see this as turtling and will spawn a siege version of the raid that will have trebuchets.

This is neat, right? Two things to keep in mind:

You will be able to change these options at any point in the game’s option.

If you are playing in a peaceful mode, you will not be able to spawn raids/enemies. We’ve tried to change this, but allowing this would take a lot of time and doesn’t fit with our priorities at the moment.

Also, don’t forget about…

Discord AMA with Developers on November 17th

We'll be hosting our third AMA ("ask me anything") session for Going Medieval on our Discord server.

The event will start on Thursday, 17th November at 3:00 PM CEST and will last for one hour (might go even longer depending on demand).

So, join our Discord at https://discord.gg/goingmedieval. On the 17th, we'll unlock #ama-talk channel there, where you'll be able to post your questions and we'll try to reply to as many as we can (be sure to pass the initial discord verification first if you are new to the server). The first two AMAs were pretty cool for us and we hope to have even more fun this time. We are excited to see you there!

Foxy Voxel