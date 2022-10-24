Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.2.2

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Halloween event content:

The construction of the giant jack-o-lantern of the wonder building has been opened, and the building can be found in the Blueprint - Wonder

Added the recipe of pumpkin candy in the candy workshop

Added the recipe of pumpkin heads in the tailor shop has been added. During the event, the appearance of citizens equipped with pumpkin heads will change.

Added a festival event at the end of October in game time

During the event, the output of pumpkins is +100%, and pumpkin seeds will be given at the beginning of the normal mode and sandbox mode.

Added Halloween decorations to House, Interim Housing, Luxury House, Luxury Apartment, Villa, Marquee, Great Castle, Marketplace, Small Marketplace, Senior Housing

Changed the appearance of scarecrow transformation

Tutorial redone:

Reworked the guide and content of the tutorial

Reworked the guide mission for the first game



Feature adjustment:

Improve the yield of orchard crops

Reduced the probability of tornadoes and sandstorms

Delayed appearance of dust storms and tornadoes

Added the click sound effect of the game home button

Bug fixs:

Fixed the issue that Mayor Alva's buff was invalid to the Apiary

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select 👉 Properties - 👉 BETAS , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select 👉 Properties - 👉 BETAS , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)

Game Saves Compatibility

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible. We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

Warning

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

