Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.2.2

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.
If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.
Halloween event content:
- The construction of the giant jack-o-lantern of the wonder building has been opened, and the building can be found in the Blueprint - Wonder
- Added the recipe of pumpkin candy in the candy workshop
- Added the recipe of pumpkin heads in the tailor shop has been added. During the event, the appearance of citizens equipped with pumpkin heads will change.
- Added a festival event at the end of October in game time
- During the event, the output of pumpkins is +100%, and pumpkin seeds will be given at the beginning of the normal mode and sandbox mode.
- Added Halloween decorations to House, Interim Housing, Luxury House, Luxury Apartment, Villa, Marquee, Great Castle, Marketplace, Small Marketplace, Senior Housing
- Changed the appearance of scarecrow transformation
Tutorial redone:
- Reworked the guide and content of the tutorial
- Reworked the guide mission for the first game
Feature adjustment:
- Improve the yield of orchard crops
- Reduced the probability of tornadoes and sandstorms
- Delayed appearance of dust storms and tornadoes
- Added the click sound effect of the game home button
Bug fixs:
- Fixed the issue that Mayor Alva's buff was invalid to the Apiary
Guides of switching to Alpha version：
- Switching Method
Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select 👉Properties - 👉BETAS, and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)
- Game Saves Compatibility
In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.
We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.
- Warning
In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.
Contact us:
Discord - Join our community Discord
Steam community - Join Steam community
