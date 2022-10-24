 Skip to content

Tavern Master update for 24 October 2022

Halloween decorations are here!

Share · View all patches · Build 9785706 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Today I have a small update with 3 new Halloween decorations :)

In the last month I took some time off so I don't have other things to show yet but I hope I'll have some news soon :)

