Blacksmith's Forge, Overworld Map Changes and New Endgame Quest for DLC1/DLC2.

Hi folks,

The highlight of this patch is that you can now use your Blacksmith's Forge in selected properties and upgrade your (upgradable) gear to the next quality. Are you tired of searching for an Exquisite Fae Armor all over Folkswave? Well, now you can upgrade your trusted common Fae Armor all the way to Exquisite, but any XP the Item had won't be retained.

A significant change of this patch is that the radial actions menu in the overworld map is gone. You can find all the options at the bottom part of the UI. That'll probably take some time to get used to, but it allows for more expandability, like the new icon to take you directly to your headquarters if there is any in your current location. You can also click directly on the location more easily to see its activities, as your click will now go through the character. So there is no need to click on the Explore button all the way down there, but it was left there for consistency.

Finally, for DLC1 & DLC2 specifically, two new endgame challenges will pit you against the new bosses of those DLCs and truly test your build. Like this one, and especially if you are not Aquatic.

There are, of course, more, but you can read everything in detail in the patch notes below.

Last but not least, there is a week left for our Halloween contest.

I'll re-post the contest details for those who missed it and want a chance to participate. One week is plenty of time even if you never modded or uploaded a YouTube video before ;)

There will be two separate contests—one for modders and a second for YouTubers. You can participate in either or both and even win twice.

Erannorth Chronicles - Halloween Modding Contest

Create a mod for Erannorth Chronicles.

Your mod can be in any category you like (archetypes, locations, events, etc.) except Cosmetic mods, i.e., no PC Portraits, please.

Upload your mod in Steam Workshop before Monday, October 31, 2022.

Share its workshop link in our #modding-contest Discord channel.

Small Prints: The mod must be made specifically for this contest and must be uploaded in Steam Workshop between September 15 2022 to October 31, 2022. You can participate only once. Only the top-voted ones will be your contest entry if you submit multiple entries. The contest will be canceled if there are fewer than three entries after the deadline.



Erannorth Chronicles - Halloween YouTube Contest

Create a video about Erannorth Chronicles. Your video can be in any category you like (tutorial, strategy guide, tips, playthrough, etc.) but of course about Erannorth,

Upload your video to YouTube before Monday, October 31, 2022.

Share its link in our #modding-contest Discord channel.

Small Prints: The video must be made specifically for this contest and must be uploaded in YouTube between September 15 2022 to October 31, 2022. You can participate only once. Only the most-liked video will be your contest entry if you submit multiple videos. The contest will be canceled if there are fewer than three entries after the deadline.



How to win

The community will vote for their favorite entries after the contest conclusion. How many have subscribed to your mod or liked your video doesn't matter; and it's of course unfair as it's heavily affected on when the entry was uploaded. So the final word belongs to our Steam community: You.

We'll discuss that in more detail when that time comes.

The grand prize

1st spot: 4x Steam keys of your choice from my following products: Erannorth Chronicles, Ancient Ruins, Relics, and Armaments, or for the upcoming DLC3 when it's ready.

4x Steam keys of your choice from my following products: Erannorth Chronicles, Ancient Ruins, Relics, and Armaments, or for the upcoming DLC3 when it's ready. 2nd-3rd spot: 2x Steam key of your choice from my following products: Erannorth Chronicles, Ancient Ruins, Relics and Armaments, or for the upcoming DLC3 when it's ready.

2x Steam key of your choice from my following products: Erannorth Chronicles, Ancient Ruins, Relics and Armaments, or for the upcoming DLC3 when it's ready. You can request each product key multiple times, i.e., to gift them to friends.

All 3 top winners of the Modding Contest will be getting the honorary title of 'Modder' in our Discord community (if they don't have it).

All 3 top winners of the YouTube Contest will be getting the honorary title of 'Influencer' in our Discord community.

So far, there is 1 entry for the Modding contest and 2 for the YouTube contest. We need 3 in each category for the contest to be valid. Hopefully more entries will get submitted as we approach in the last days of the contests.

Patch Notes - 24/10 # 1.046.5

New Content

New Headquarters Facilities

Necromantic Altar: You can use the Necromantic Altar to create various undead minion cards.

Blacksmith's Forge (498 auto-generated recipes): You can use the Blacksmith's Forge facility to upgrade items to their next quality. normal->Masterwork->Superior->Exquisite. The old item's XP is not retained.

Upgrading Items to their next Quality

You can upgrade items in the Blacksmith's Forge facility, which is available in specific properties. To upgrade an item to the following quality, you need the previous grade and the corresponding Schematic card (Armor, Weapon, or Accessory Schematic). Ie. For the Superior Pelekus, you need a Masterwork Pelekus and a Weapon Schematic.

Headquarters Additions

You can choose to construct a Workshop in Forest Lodge, Hunter's Lodge, and Misthold Cottage instead of the Alchemy Lab. (Or an Alchemy Lab instead of the Workshop)

You can choose to construct a Necromantic Altar in Mournvale's Mausoleum instead of the Alchemy Lab. (Or an Alchemy Lab instead of the Necromantic Altar)

You can construct a Basement in Ravensburg Manor under your Wine Cellar after cleaning it up from Vermins. You can then build a Blacksmith's Forge, Necromantic Altar, and a Treasury.

You can construct a Blacksmith's Forge in Fort Aghdab & Fort Holrgardr.

Added new Recipes to craft certain Undead cards using your Necromantic Altars in Mournvale's Mausoleum & Ravensburg Manor.

New Endgame Quests (DLC1 & DLC2 only)

Added 2 new Endgame quests in Veara'acthon (DLC1) & Ship Graveyard (DLC2) for high-level characters. The 4 Endgame options in order of difficulty are now: Deimos Chasm (Easy), Jorunfjord (Normal), Veara'acthon (Challenging) & Ship Graveyard (Hard).

Misc Changes and Additions

In the Overworld Map: Removed the radial menu from the PC token and moved the overworld actions menu to the bottom-left part of the screen. You can "click-through" the PC token to open the location you are currently in. Additionally, you'll find a button for the locations with purchased properties to access your property faster.

Repairing, Purchasing, and Expanding Properties will now award a small to medium amount of XP related to the Farthings spent.

Increased the font size of several texts to improve legibility.

Tweaked various UI elements to improve their overall presentation.

Added a tooltip for Karma & Order in the Character Sheet.

Bugfixes

Events could close (get skipped) with X while they shouldn't.

Fixed some card and perk typos.

Modding Additions