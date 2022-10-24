 Skip to content

Precursors: Armored Angels update for 24 October 2022

Q3 Game Update

Precursors: Armored Angels update for 24 October 2022

List of new changes:

  • When the mech attacks, the player can press the right mouse button, "Esc" or "Backspace" to change the camera mode to general.
  • Fix - Action menu is hidden when mech attacks and player changes camera mode.
  • In the early prototype mission, a player may encounter up to 5 modern mech types instead of 2.
  • Performance improvements - music is now playing in not decoded PCM format, what increases a little memory stamp, but decreases CPU consumption.
  • Added randomization button for faster drawing of advanced game variants.

Thank you for your support and product purchase. You are the sponsors of the development of this game.

All constructive reviews are welcome.

