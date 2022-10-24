Q3 Game Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9785668 · Last edited 24 October 2022 – 12:09:24 UTC by Wendy

List of new changes:

When the mech attacks, the player can press the right mouse button, "Esc" or "Backspace" to change the camera mode to general.

Fix - Action menu is hidden when mech attacks and player changes camera mode.

In the early prototype mission, a player may encounter up to 5 modern mech types instead of 2.

Performance improvements - music is now playing in not decoded PCM format, what increases a little memory stamp, but decreases CPU consumption.

Added randomization button for faster drawing of advanced game variants.

