MIGHT’N MOW’EM entered Early Access

A big “thank you” to all of those who provided us with feedback after playing our Demo and participating in our Multiplayer Tests! Kindly note that we will reset the Leaderboards to even the start out for everyone. We took some screenshots so your achievements won´t be forgotten 😉

In case you played the Demo or earlier versions of MIGHT’N MOW’EM, kindly make sure to create a new “save game” as issues are expected when playing with old ones in the newest version.

Today, we have reached a point where we can open the doors to our Early Access version and continue forging MIGHT’N MOW’EM together with you.

Our Discord is the go-to place for all community feedback and will feature polls focusing on future content starting as early as today.

We would like you to help us steer the development toward community preferences!

Over the last weeks, we were primarily testing and optimizing the multiplayer experience, trying to make things smooth also for players with lower-end internet connections. We happily enjoyed cross-Atlantic 4 player online co-op, yet the multiplayer experience still correlates a lot with the internet connection – not surprisingly. We are very interested in your respective feedback to nurture further improvements also on that front.

For all of those who haven´t had the chance to play MIGHT’N MOW’EM yet, …

(i) Disclaimer: You might encounter bugs, glitches and unforeseen issues. Please consider letting us know via our Discord, and (ii)

MIGHT’N MOW’EM Beginners Guide

In the village hub, you have access to all game features (such as Leaderboards, Perks, soon Quests etc.) by talking to the respective NPCs

The guy next to the blue portal (aka Harry Portal) will teleport you to the selected stage where the core gameplay happens

In a stage, your attacks trigger automatically – try to kill as many enemy invaders as possible with your attacks

Once the blue bar in the lower right is filled, you can unleash your class-specific ultimate by pressing “Space”

Collect the bones (basically XP) the enemies drop to level up your character and choose new temporary Upgrades for this run

Collect gold to spend it in the village hub on permanent Perks and to unlock new classes

Unlocking rare classes will make new weapons and items drop within a stage-run

Talk to the barkeeper within the tavern to get access to multiplayer

We have quite some content and updates in the making to further enhance the game experience. Some will address known issues whilst others will focus on classes, stages, weapons, and new features. Let’s set priorities together, our first poll will go live today on our ELEET GAMES Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/mDDQMceFE7

We truly hope you’ll enjoy MIGHT’N MOW’EM.

CU in-game!

Your

MIGHT’N MOW’EM Team