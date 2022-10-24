[Update] ver 1.0.5

Updated to ver 1.0.5.

The contents are the following bug fixes.

- Fixed a problem that caused maps to become abnormally bright in newly created projects, etc.

The problem was occurring in some locales, including German and Dutch.

If you are still experiencing the problem after having this correction, please contact us through the Contact Us page.

- Fixed a problem in which bakinbattle.dll would not start if not allowed to run by its properties for publishing work.

With this modification, no special work is required to unzip a published work into a Zip file using Explorer.

- Fixed a problem where the RayCast panel was firing from the feet, making it very difficult to detect the player, among other things.

From this Ver onward, as previewed in the panel, it will be fired from an elevation of 0.5 square from the ground.

If you have already implemented events in a way that depends on the previous behavior, we apologize for the inconvenience, but please correct this manually.

Fixed a bug that caused an exception when using a skill with no effect and common assignment for both allies and enemies on the map.

Fixed a bug that prevented recovery from events during battles for conditions other than KO.

Fixed a bug that prevented the event panel "Recover/Reduce Battle Cast's HP/MP" from working in battles.

Fixed a problem in which a weapon item with "One Step Forward When Acting" could cause a monster with "Not Moving" specified to take one step backward when using a skill, item, or etc.

Fixed a problem in which the camera with the gazing target set to "world coordinates" would not animate correctly when Game Definition > Rules and Operations > Camera Get Behind the Player Automatically was turned on.

Fixed a problem in which pressing the F key with a Common Event or Battle Event selected in the Common Event palette would move the display range of the Map Editor to distant coordinates.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the position of the splitter for Database and Resources to fluctuate unintentionally when the asset picker was opened.

Improved the ability to toggle the display of a file path shown in the upper right corner of the map editor.

Moved to "View" menu to memorize ON/OFF

Fixed a bug where Wav files were not being processed properly for playback.

The section Game Definition > Execution Engine Definition > Font, which was not reflected due to specification changes during development, has been removed.

The font can be changed from the configuration settings in the top menu.

Modified the various "House - Wall 01-03" models on the 3D stamps for the following three projects

Newly created project (Normal assets)

Sample game "Orb Stories"

House Pack Vol.1 (Free DLC)

In addition, we have fixed several issues that were identified in the crash reports we received from our users, so that crashes do not occur.

The team is deeply grateful to everyone who helped inform us about bugs.

Thank you so much.

We will continue our efforts to improve "RPG Developer Bakin".