A1.0 Update

1.Hard mode open (An elite monster attack every 7 stage, a chance to strengthen yourself every 10 stage, and a BOSS every 20 stage.)

2.New BOSS: God Yvette

3.Added 22 enchantments to weapons

4.Added 20 blessings to Goddess Statue

5.New mechanic: Temporary Shield, which neutralizes damage before health, is represented by a yellow health bar. The value of temporary shields decreases over time

6.Yvette's second talent can be used

7.Alysa was born with one blessing: Cut Slash