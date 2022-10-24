 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

异世界攻略组 Isekai Team update for 24 October 2022

A1.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9785390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Hard mode open (An elite monster attack every 7 stage, a chance to strengthen yourself every 10 stage, and a BOSS every 20 stage.)
2.New BOSS: God Yvette
3.Added 22 enchantments to weapons
4.Added 20 blessings to Goddess Statue
5.New mechanic: Temporary Shield, which neutralizes damage before health, is represented by a yellow health bar. The value of temporary shields decreases over time
6.Yvette's second talent can be used
7.Alysa was born with one blessing: Cut Slash

Changed files in this update

异世界攻略组 Content Depot 1525491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link