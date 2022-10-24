1.Hard mode open (An elite monster attack every 7 stage, a chance to strengthen yourself every 10 stage, and a BOSS every 20 stage.)
2.New BOSS: God Yvette
3.Added 22 enchantments to weapons
4.Added 20 blessings to Goddess Statue
5.New mechanic: Temporary Shield, which neutralizes damage before health, is represented by a yellow health bar. The value of temporary shields decreases over time
6.Yvette's second talent can be used
7.Alysa was born with one blessing: Cut Slash
异世界攻略组 Isekai Team update for 24 October 2022
A1.0 Update
