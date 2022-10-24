Turbo Golf Racing Tricks ‘n Treats Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there racers,

A chilling mist has descended on the Turbo Golf Racing courses; supernatural forces are in play and Hell has been unleashed! Celebrate the season of shivers in Turbo Golf Racing with some Halloween-themed cosmetics that will really give your competitors a scare.

FULL PATCH NOTES CAN BE FOUND BELOW

During the time-limited Halloween Event which will run from now through to Wednesday, November 2, you’ll be able to unlock a series of creepy cosmetics by undertaking a series of missions, an exciting new addition to Turbo Golf Racing. Complete the missions and you’ll nab yourself the following items:

Haunted Pumpkin Avatar

Pumpkin Ball

Pumpkin and Bats decal set

Bats boost trail

Pumpkin boost trail

Alongside all of the ghoulishly good Halloween-themed cosmetics, we have added Hornet, a community-created vehicle, into the game; that will really put a sting in your tail!



For the duration of the event, you’ll find a new ‘Boost Canister’ pick-up dotted throughout the courses. When activated, players will receive a short speed boost. If the players like this new feature, it may be added to the game permanently. Remember to leave your feedback via the Discord.

We’ve also taken this update as an opportunity to add some additional community-requested features, updated some existing ones and fixed a couple of bugs too. You’ll find the patch notes below.

[h3 id="anchor"]Patch Notes[/h3]

New Features:

New Missions - In addition to the Quests system, players can now complete new challenges to unlock special rewards.

Added cooldown punishment for players quitting the game. The cooldown increases with further rule breaks and resets with positive behaviour.

A cooldown sound has been added to cores.

Players can now select multiple server regions.

Players can now play music throughout the game.

Patch notes can be viewed by players directly in the game.

Updated Features:

The ‘Quick Flip’ Power Core now gives players larger speed boost and better directional control.

Holding boost on countdown at the beginning of a race results in players receiving regular boost.

The initial level cutscene now pans over cars in the game.

End of season timer can now be seen in Season 1.

Driving onto bunkers is now smoother.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where players couldn’t re-bind the R, ctrl or shift keys

Addressed a camera shake issue that affected some players.

Optimisation:

Optimized server cost at the start and end of game which should reduce frame rate drops

See you on the starting line!

Team Hugecalf