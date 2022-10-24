Flying Scotsman Centenary Loco Out Now!

Celebrate 100 years of the most famous steam locomotive in the world with Train Simulator Classic! As a period of festivities begin, commemorating a century-old legend, kick things off in Gresley’s almighty LNER A3 Pacific, taking a spin once more on British Railtours with the Flying Scotsman Centenary Steam Loco Add-On for Train Simulator Classic.

Needing little introduction, Flying Scotsman is a rail icon that has stood the test of time. Designed by Sir Nigel Gresley initially as an A1 Pacific, Flying Scotsman rolled out of Doncaster Works in February 1923, and later transformed into the much improved A3 Pacific. Now almost 100 years later, following many successes, trials and rebuilds, including entering world fame with American and Australian tours. The National Railway Museum is raring to celebrate this locomotive’s special heritage.

Learn all about the history of Flying Scotsman and take on the leisurely challenge of East Coast Main Line railtours in this new loco add-on pack for Train Simulator Classic. Take 60103, lovingly recreated in its current 2022 livery, on a multi-part excursion extravaganza between London Kings Cross and Peterborough. Across the course of all 10 scenarios, rack up over 300 miles of famous main line steam running, and give enthusiasts a rail journey to remember as the Flying Scotsman begins its well-earned centenary celebrations!

The Flying Scotsman Centenary Loco is available now for Train Simulator Classic on the Steam Store.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2009525/Train_Simulator_Flying_Scotsman_Centenary_Steam_Loco_AddOn/