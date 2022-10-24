Halloween update is live!

Hello Whoopers!

Version 1.0.9 is now live and here is a summary of what it contains. As always we encourage you to leave feedback, bug reports and features you would like to see in the game. We read all of your comments and try to answer accordingly!

NEW FEATURES

Halloween has come to Sir Whoopass, check out the spooky new stuff in Stonedale! (Read more about it here)

New Halloween-specific level, with new 4 enemies, a new boss, a new weapon and loot! The loot is only available during Halloween event so don't miss it!

The dragon* now appears and will harass the player after The Immortal sets her free!

A shop where you can change the skin of Sir Whoopass! You can choose between six different skins, three of which are only available in this Halloween update. More skins will be available in coming updates.

IMPROVEMENTS

Enemy dynamic spawn rate in Overwold is halved to give player more breathing room

Effects when enemies are on fire now fits bigger enemies better

Dodging through enemies that can't be knocked down no longer causes a loud noise

Clearer indications when enemies are immune to attacks

Improved lighting and shading in overworld

BUGFIXES

Fixed crash outside Stonedale

Fixed graphical issues with some particle effects, specifically some explosions

Fixed issue where player could get stuck on wrong side of bars in music puzzle

Fixed issue with mouse sensitivity migration

*Wyvern