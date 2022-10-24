English
##########Content############
[TTS]Added reading speed setting to the game setting menu.
[TTS]The game's voice-over volume setting now affects the TTS reading volume.
[TTS]Added default volume value to each language's localization setting.
[Furniture]New Cooking Device: "Free Villager" Stove.
[Oasis Teahouse]Added a new room on the 2nd floor. Added a "Free Villager" Stove in this room.
##########System#############
[TTS]The C++ side further exported the voice reading speed parameter to the Ruby script for the game to control.
[TTS]The C++ side further exported the voice reading volume parameter to the Ruby script for the game to control.
简体中文
##########Content############
【对话语音播放功能】在游戏的设置菜单中加入了改变阅读语速的选项。
【对话语音播放功能】游戏的语音音量设置现在会影响朗读的语音的音量。
【对话语音播放功能】在各语言的本地化文本配置文件中加入了一个默认的朗读音量数值。
【家具】新的烹饪设备：『乡野村夫』灶台。
【绿洲茶馆】在2楼新加入了一个房间，房间中有一个『乡野村夫』灶台
##########System#############
【对话语音播放功能】 C++侧进一步提供了可以控制阅读语速的函数供游戏的Ruby脚本使用。
【对话语音播放功能】C++侧进一步提供了可以控制阅读音量的函数供游戏的Ruby脚本使用。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 24 October 2022
Update, Version 20221024
English
