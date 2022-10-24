Хэллоуин приходит в Rappelz!

Halloween is coming to Rappelz!

Did you feel? Adherents of the Necromancer's Guild have recently emerged from the catacombs, bringing with them the smell of decay. Hungry for fresh souls, they are willing to sell you anything to get them, and they will even share their dark power. These exiles may not look powerful enough, but don't underestimate them or you'll be damned forever!

From October 24 to November 21, kill monsters and collect souls from them. In Horizon, Katana, Laxey, Rondo and Dead City, you can find Halloween Stewards from the Necromancer Guild.

For 2 souls of monsters, you can get a powerful aura from them for 2 hours, giving +66 to all characteristics except luck.

And for 1 soul - magical Halloween artifacts, including:

pumpkin sweets that instantly restore health and mana,

necromancer crystals that increase certain stats by 66,

zombie nail (increases character height for 30 minutes),

creepy stamina stabilizers,

damn stamina cookie,

terrible potion (halloween version of luck potion),

Frankenstein Potion (Halloween version of BBF),

stat-boosting Halloween hats for 365 days,

card of the High Witch,

various charged particles of the Necromancer,

various pure parts of the Necromancer,

decorative Halloween pets for 28 days,

distorted zombie mask,

halloween cape surprise.

It is not necessary to exchange all the collected souls one at a time - you can exchange 1, 10, 25 or 50 souls at once and receive a reward for each of them.

Upon entering the game, each character will receive a special effect that increases all his characteristics for 2 hours, except for luck. The more monster souls your server players turn in to the Halloween stewards, the stronger the effect becomes. To update it, just re-login to the character. Every day the buff resets to 0.5% and accumulates again.

But that's not all! You will probably notice that the adherents of the necromancers guild are talking about some kind of festive costumes. What is it? Follow the news carefully, and very soon you will find out everything!

We wish you a hell of a fun Halloween!