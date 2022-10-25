• Fixed ice ground tiles when melting
• New music tracks
King Rabbit - Puzzle update for 25 October 2022
1.22.0 Release Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
King Rabbit OSX Depot 852341
King Rabbit Windows Depot 852342
Changed files in this update