Halloween Update 1.3.9

Boo, mechanics! 🎃
The Halloween event you've been waiting for is back!
We have prepared for you a new Halloween tank, a new collectable and a spooky extraction map!
Halloween event will last till 2.11.2022
Stream
What's more, this Thursday we will launch a Stream on the store page of Tank Mechanic Simulator for you, where we will have a chance to talk with you and answer your questions! The launch is scheduled for 27.10.2022 at 6 p.m. CEST( UTC/GMT +2 hours). We can't wait!
For full list with changes please find attached change log below:
1.3.9 Halloween
Added:
- Special Extraction contract for Halloween event
- Visual changes for Menu
- Visual changes for Overview
- Visual changes for Workshop
- Missing localization to over 40 strings
- New Metal Object/Musuem Collectable
- Halloween Achievement
Fixed:
- Text label "Check out these projects" at Main Menu was not localized
- Multiple localization issues on English version on manual brochures during loading screens
- Museum level 3 description is broken on multiple languages
- Auto Save icons colours and overlapping
- Russian localization issues
- Overall localization improvements, fixes, missing or duplicated strings, wrong strings in various localisations
- Missing Hint button text or icon for a handbrake when using Jeep or Quad
- StuG 40 Ausf. G - Sprgr .42 HE is clipping trough each other at slots
- Missing dissolve edge burn effect while doing a disassembly
- Polish halloween description
- Vehicles/Tanks are floating at Parking slot on a Yard
- M3 Halftrack - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
- M10 Wolverine - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
- M18 Hellcat - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
- IS-2 - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
- BT-7 - few screws where to big
- King Tiger - Tension mechanism is presented multiple times in tanks part shop
- King Tiger - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
- Goliath - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
- Panther D - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
- PzKpfw IV Ausf G - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
- StuG III Ausf. G - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
- PzKpfw III Ausf J - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
- KV-2 - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
- KV-1 - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
- T-34/76 - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
- T-34/85 - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
- M26 Pershing - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
- PzKpfw III Ausf M - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
- Tiger I - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
- Maus - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
- M8 Greyhound - Player at different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
- M20 - Multiple parts under the same name
- Extraction5 - Map Issue - Quad Can't Cross The Road
- Wrong screws in M20 gearbox
- M4A3E8 Sherman - Pistol Port is opening in "strange way" (horizontally then vertically)
Improved:
- New model for Browning M1919 MG
- Element Shop UI image size
- Element Storage UI image size and label
- Flashlight are not natural, has black smudge in center of radius
- IS-2 shop icons
- StuG III Ausf. G interior material
- New incoming e-mail icon
Thanks for all the support and have a SCARY weekend 🎃
DeGenerals
