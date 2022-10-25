Halloween Update 1.3.9

Boo, mechanics! 🎃

The Halloween event you've been waiting for is back!

We have prepared for you a new Halloween tank, a new collectable and a spooky extraction map!

Halloween event will last till 2.11.2022

Stream

What's more, this Thursday we will launch a Stream on the store page of Tank Mechanic Simulator for you, where we will have a chance to talk with you and answer your questions! The launch is scheduled for 27.10.2022 at 6 p.m. CEST( UTC/GMT +2 hours). We can't wait!

For full list with changes please find attached change log below:

1.3.9 Halloween

Added:

Special Extraction contract for Halloween event

Visual changes for Menu

Visual changes for Overview

Visual changes for Workshop

Missing localization to over 40 strings

New Metal Object/Musuem Collectable

Halloween Achievement

Fixed:

Text label "Check out these projects" at Main Menu was not localized

Multiple localization issues on English version on manual brochures during loading screens

Museum level 3 description is broken on multiple languages

Auto Save icons colours and overlapping

Russian localization issues

Overall localization improvements, fixes, missing or duplicated strings, wrong strings in various localisations

Missing Hint button text or icon for a handbrake when using Jeep or Quad

StuG 40 Ausf. G - Sprgr .42 HE is clipping trough each other at slots

Missing dissolve edge burn effect while doing a disassembly

Polish halloween description

Vehicles/Tanks are floating at Parking slot on a Yard

M3 Halftrack - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop

M10 Wolverine - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop

M18 Hellcat - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop

IS-2 - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop

BT-7 - few screws where to big

King Tiger - Tension mechanism is presented multiple times in tanks part shop

King Tiger - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop

Goliath - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop

Panther D - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop

PzKpfw IV Ausf G - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop

StuG III Ausf. G - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop

PzKpfw III Ausf J - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop

KV-2 - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop

KV-1 - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop

T-34/76 - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop

T-34/85 - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop

M26 Pershing - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop

PzKpfw III Ausf M - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop

Tiger I - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop

Maus - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop

M8 Greyhound - Player at different parts have the same names in tanks part shop

M20 - Multiple parts under the same name

Extraction5 - Map Issue - Quad Can't Cross The Road

Wrong screws in M20 gearbox

M4A3E8 Sherman - Pistol Port is opening in "strange way" (horizontally then vertically)

Improved:

New model for Browning M1919 MG

Element Shop UI image size

Element Storage UI image size and label

Flashlight are not natural, has black smudge in center of radius

IS-2 shop icons

StuG III Ausf. G interior material

New incoming e-mail icon

Thanks for all the support and have a SCARY weekend 🎃

DeGenerals



