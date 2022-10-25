 Skip to content

Tank Mechanic Simulator update for 25 October 2022

Halloween Update 1.3.9

Boo, mechanics! 🎃

The Halloween event you've been waiting for is back!
We have prepared for you a new Halloween tank, a new collectable and a spooky extraction map!

Halloween event will last till 2.11.2022

Stream

What's more, this Thursday we will launch a Stream on the store page of Tank Mechanic Simulator for you, where we will have a chance to talk with you and answer your questions! The launch is scheduled for 27.10.2022 at 6 p.m. CEST( UTC/GMT +2 hours). We can't wait!

For full list with changes please find attached change log below:

1.3.9 Halloween

Added:

  • Special Extraction contract for Halloween event
  • Visual changes for Menu
  • Visual changes for Overview
  • Visual changes for Workshop
  • Missing localization to over 40 strings
  • New Metal Object/Musuem Collectable
  • Halloween Achievement

Fixed:

  • Text label "Check out these projects" at Main Menu was not localized
  • Multiple localization issues on English version on manual brochures during loading screens
  • Museum level 3 description is broken on multiple languages
  • Auto Save icons colours and overlapping
  • Russian localization issues
  • Overall localization improvements, fixes, missing or duplicated strings, wrong strings in various localisations
  • Missing Hint button text or icon for a handbrake when using Jeep or Quad
  • StuG 40 Ausf. G - Sprgr .42 HE is clipping trough each other at slots
  • Missing dissolve edge burn effect while doing a disassembly
  • Polish halloween description
  • Vehicles/Tanks are floating at Parking slot on a Yard
  • M3 Halftrack - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
  • M10 Wolverine - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
  • M18 Hellcat - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
  • IS-2 - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
  • BT-7 - few screws where to big
  • King Tiger - Tension mechanism is presented multiple times in tanks part shop
  • King Tiger - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
  • Goliath - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
  • Panther D - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
  • PzKpfw IV Ausf G - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
  • StuG III Ausf. G - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
  • PzKpfw III Ausf J - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
  • KV-2 - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
  • KV-1 - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
  • T-34/76 - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
  • T-34/85 - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
  • M26 Pershing - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
  • PzKpfw III Ausf M - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
  • Tiger I - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
  • Maus - Different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
  • M8 Greyhound - Player at different parts have the same names in tanks part shop
  • M20 - Multiple parts under the same name
  • Extraction5 - Map Issue - Quad Can't Cross The Road
  • Wrong screws in M20 gearbox
  • M4A3E8 Sherman - Pistol Port is opening in "strange way" (horizontally then vertically)

Improved:

  • New model for Browning M1919 MG
  • Element Shop UI image size
  • Element Storage UI image size and label
  • Flashlight are not natural, has black smudge in center of radius
  • IS-2 shop icons
  • StuG III Ausf. G interior material
  • New incoming e-mail icon

Thanks for all the support and have a SCARY weekend 🎃
DeGenerals


