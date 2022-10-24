Update 1.1.9: New Roi-Namur campaign, new vehicles, new props and more!

Hi everyone,

Finally the new Roi-Namur campaign is out for everyone owning the base game!

The campaign brings a lot of new content such as new vehicles, new props and even a new unlockable achievement.

Along with the new campaign, Kwajalein map and missions also got some interesting reworks.

This is the list of the most important changes:

New features:

•Added Roi-Namur campaign.

•Kwajalein map & mission reworked.

•Added Type 4 Ke-Nu tank.

•Added Type 92 100mm Gun.

•Added Type 94 truck.

•Added new voicelines.

•New palm props.

•New crater props.

•Few more new props.

•New M5 stuart camo & various changes in vehicle textures.

Fixes:

•Improved Kar98 & Arisaka rifle models.

•Improvement in recoil in static MGs.

•Improvements in many sounds.

•Changes in weapon damages.

•Improvements in translations.

•Fixes in various missions.

•Fixes in achievements.

•Fixes in Stalingrad map.

•Fixes in various vehicles.

•Fixes in parachuting and bail-out.

•Big improvements in memory management.

•Improvements in various props and textures.

•Various other fixes from feedbacks and suggestions.

For the next weeks we will focus mostly on cargo planes for big parachue operations to be used in Mission Editor and in future campaigns, and at the same time we are getting some progresses in the full animation rework.

We are also working to bring all the recent updates on Nintendo switch by the end of the year.

In case you didn't know we have defined a precise roadmap for the next month of development and you can read it here.

We keep improving all features of the base game and as always we will be going on listening to suggestions from people inside the Steam Discussions and the Discord server.

The updates for the base game we are constantly releasing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon channel. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.



Thank you all,

Marco