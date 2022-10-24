 Skip to content

My Garage update for 24 October 2022

UPDATE 24/10

Share · View all patches · Build 9785146 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

added new gas station model (that needs testing)
added smaller seat for bike (will make it look more like cafe racer)
fixed decal problem with bike
added loading when removing spark plug wires and lights (to prevent accidental removal)
added loading to windows, springs, fuel cup and all other things you can remove with hand, prybar or spring compressor
Fixed new bike gas tank having fuel

