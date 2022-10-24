UPDATE 24/10

added new gas station model (that needs testing)
added smaller seat for bike (will make it look more like cafe racer)
fixed decal problem with bike
added loading when removing spark plug wires and lights (to prevent accidental removal)
added loading to windows, springs, fuel cup and all other things you can remove with hand, prybar or spring compressor
Fixed new bike gas tank having fuel
My Garage update for 24 October 2022
