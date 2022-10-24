Light Bearers 4 Year Anniversary Update

**

**

Happy Light Bearers Anniversary! 4 Years ago, we launched a game that we were super proud of, but it was missing just a little something. We committed to two solid years of post launch development (The game is dramatically improved over its launch counterpart) working with our community (the ones that talk to us) to bring in awesome features and quality of life changes. After that period of time we then shifted our focus to our new game. we have been working on an update for Light Bearers on and off since that time and are happy to release it to you all now. The focus on this update was optimization but we did include some community request as well.

Added Direct X 12 support, most of our users should be able to do this but we kept in Direct X 11 for those that cannot. This brings with it some framerate improvements.

Added DLSS support for Raytracing compatible cards, this will further improve performance for anyone running the game on the highest settings.

Added a framerate cap option, this is a widely asked for feature and we've added it. I don't have a clean way of initializing it so it will say 30 as the first option(this is not the real value), but once you have set it, it will save the proper value.

Upgraded to a newer version of the Steam SDK which allows us to fully utilize Steam's infrastructure, for those of you that have played on the Beta branch, you will have seen the huge network performance gained from this.

Optimized some of the maps for better performance.

Added a custom level option, for when you hide your level.

Added a random option for shadow selection

Added a new Shadow that was requested from the community, the Anomaly. He was built for competitive players and was a mirror of the shadow bears.

We did some minor balancing of the shadows.

We also fixed some bugs, but it's been so long I'm not even sure what's real anymore. If you do run into a bug, please let us know on our Discord.