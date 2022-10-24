Hotfix - October 2022

Our first patch is here! It mainly contains balance tweaks to Hunter and some bug fixes. We've been overwhelmed by the positive reception of Deadlink and can't wait to push new content out. Thank you for your feedback, and keep it coming! 🔥

Hunter

💬 Dev comment: Reading user feedback and analyzing your gameplay allowed us to realize how unbalanced two combat shells are. While we think Soldier is in a good place, Hunter needs some attention. This is probably the first round of Hunter nerfs, but we want to take it easy and get to the sweet spot of rewarding but challenging gameplay.

ARC

ARC gun will no longer stun enemies

ARC gun will stagger enemies hit

💬 Dev comment: ARC gun stun was straight-out overpowered as you could just stand there and unload on a bunch of heavy enemies - that's not the gameplay we want to promote with Hunter. We want to address stun mechanics in the future by implementing diminishing returns (the more you stun enemies, the more resistant they are to it), but for now, we will just remove stun from the ARC gun and replace it with a stagger. Stun locking was just OP and too easy to execute.

Decoy

Decoy HP reduced from 50 to 25

Decoy lifetime reduced from 10 to 5 seconds

Fixed a bug where some enemies wouldn't do damage to Decoy

💬 Dev comment: In our opinion decoy/Vanish combo is the most overpowered and least fun skill to use - you just push the button and get out of any trouble. While it's fun to watch enemies get distracted and get some breathing room, we think 10 seconds duration is just too generous.

New Features

Added Crash Reporter

Added 1 new combat arena to the Tora biome

Gathering pickups after arena bug

Did you know that after the combat arena is completed, we vacuum all pickups (shields, grenades, credits, etc) from the entire map so that you don't have to frantically run around and try to pick them up?

Well, we've detected a bug where players would receive more shields than they should. This resulted in leaving almost every arena with a full shield (even if no shield was lying around). We believe this bug was the main reason players could beat the game so fast, even without any HUB upgrades. This might give you the false impression that the game is too easy right from the get-go. It has been fixed, and we hope that player accountability will be where it should be from the beginning.

Other Fixes

fixed the issue with the broken camera after Hunter's swap

fixed lack of collision at some doors that resulted in the player falling out of a map

fixes lore typos

fixed save & exit functionality that resulted in a wrong data loaded

fixed heal after arena HUB upgrade that wasn't working on some conditions

fixed DoT effects not being affected by elemental damage multiplier

fixed arena rewards sound that would loop indefinitely after opening the menu

fixed shop items refresh after selling implants

fixed broken game state when abandoning the run after killing a boss

lots of optimization fixes

Our next patch will introduce difficulty tiers and hopefully create a challenge for some of you :)