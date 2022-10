This build has not been seen in a public branch.

What will it be? Will you go for a scary mummy or a good old pumpkin?

The free Halloween Bundle is now in the store! Time to get spooky with a zombie attachment or show your dark side with the devil's horns.

What about the friend parties?

It may sound like a spooky question but it's not! It's well on track and should be available this week if no nasty additionnal bugs come and crash...the party.