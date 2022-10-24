v0.1.9 업데이트

Hello.
Changed map creation rules.
The English translation is smoother, and Chinese (Simplified) and Japanese are added to the language.
About v0.1.9 update.
Bug fixes
Fixed an issue where enemies above one tile would never hit.
Fixed an issue where the text that should appear in the next play appeared when the Totem: Donation Box was discarded after use.
Fixed Totem: Golden Solar helm parrying attacks that could not be parried.
Fixed the issue where the Back Attack was applied differently from the Orb's direction when hitting an enemy with an Orb while holding a Totem: Dagger.
Fixed Totem: Cannon Dog not firing cannons towards enemies.
Fixed an issue where weapon Corrupted effects were displayed rounded off.
Fixed a mini chest remaining in the room after giving up the control room.
Fixed an issue where it was possible to hold multiple identical weapons using the Weapon Tree in the training room.
Gameplay
Fixed the sensitivity of the pad stick.
Special rooms that were displayed with a question mark icon are displayed as individual icons.
The installation method of teleporters in the stage has been changed. You need to run a little more!
A secret room appears on every stage.
- It is indicated by a question mark icon.
- Please check the room carefully!
- The control room is changed.
- Limit number of hit -> Time limit
- Differential reward according to the number of hits -> Fixed reward when cleared within time
- At the end of the time limit, the challenge ends and the reward disappears.
- Each control room has a different time limit.
- Contract: Healing Fountain has been changed.
- Healing Fountain of appears in the shop -> A room with the Healing Fountain is added to all stages
Items are displayed on the stage map. Check out the forgetten items!
An option to double the drop chance of healing orbs has been added to Easy difficulty.
The health recovered by opening the boss chest has been modified from 60 to 30% of the Max HP
Weapons
Six types of corrupted effects have been added.
Corrupted weapons are now marked with an corrupted weapon icon.
The weapon's basic abilities are now displayed in the inventory.
Bosses
Lupus's HP has been reduced.
Statue of the Sun Goddess, Sol Dea's HP has been slightly increased.
Don Sagnan, Permanent Generator's HP has been greatly increased.
Totems
Totem: Faded golden shuriken will only teleport to the center shuriken even if affected by Totem: Kaleidoscope.
Totem: Golden Sun Helm's auto-parrying now triggers regardless of the direction it's hit.
Objects
You can now select another Teleporter with the mouse when using the Teleporter.
The collision range of trap spike has been reduced.
Statue: Heart effect has been changed.
- Consumes Max HP to drop a Trace of Nightmare -> Increases Max HP by 30
The design of the room door has been changed.
The use price of the Item Re-Roller has been increased.
The sale price of the Health Shelf has been increased.
UI
When the special attack gauge is insufficient, it is displayed in gray.
The English translation has been made smoother.
Chinese(Simplified) and Japanese have been added to the language.
Discord and Steam community move buttons have been added to the main screen.
Nightmare: The Lunatic Discord is running, so please join us!
Nightmare: The Lunatic Discord
https://discord.gg/6hw6TTyvBg
Thank you.
