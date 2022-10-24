v0.1.9 업데이트

Hello.

Changed map creation rules.

The English translation is smoother, and Chinese (Simplified) and Japanese are added to the language.

About v0.1.9 update.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where enemies above one tile would never hit.

Fixed an issue where the text that should appear in the next play appeared when the Totem: Donation Box was discarded after use.

Fixed Totem: Golden Solar helm parrying attacks that could not be parried.

Fixed the issue where the Back Attack was applied differently from the Orb's direction when hitting an enemy with an Orb while holding a Totem: Dagger.

Fixed Totem: Cannon Dog not firing cannons towards enemies.

Fixed an issue where weapon Corrupted effects were displayed rounded off.

Fixed a mini chest remaining in the room after giving up the control room.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to hold multiple identical weapons using the Weapon Tree in the training room.

Gameplay

Fixed the sensitivity of the pad stick.

Special rooms that were displayed with a question mark icon are displayed as individual icons.

The installation method of teleporters in the stage has been changed. You need to run a little more!