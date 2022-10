Players:

The Bounty Game server will stop service and update at 18:00 on October 24, 2022. It is expected to take 60 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online players will be forced to logoff. Please logoff in advance to avoid losses!

[Fix several game bugs]

[BUG] Collect address questionnaire:

https://wj.qq.com/s2/10142489/2b08/