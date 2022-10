The day of the Beast is finally here! DEVIL DEVOUR ALIVE DX is OUT NOW and available to purchase on Steam!

DEVIL DEVOUR ALIVE DX is our first commercial release. A dream of our two person team has been made a reality with hard work, creativity, help from some generous volunteers, asset makers, wise forum elders, youtube tutorialists, and of course blessings from the sanctified one.

Thank you for your support.

𝕾𝖊𝖊 𝖄𝖔𝖚 𝖎𝖓 𝕳𝖊𝖑𝖑

😈 PURCHASE DEVIL DEVOUR ALIVE DX 😈