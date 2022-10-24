Rivalia's spooky 1.02 update is here!

Halloween event details
- The event will be available from the 24th of October until the 2nd of November.
- The lobby will be decorated with the event's own aesthetics.
- Enemies that inhabit the graveyard will change their appearance to fit the festival.
- The graveyard dungeons will also be decorated with new details, such as pumpkins and ravens.
- Among these new decorations, there will be breakable pumpkins that will contain 2 new materials exclusive to this event: Pumpkin and Silver Ingot.
- Using the new materials will unlock 2 new exclusive rune sets available for forging: Pumpkin Rune and Moon Rune.
- Once the event is over, you will keep the materials and runes obtained. The event's exclusive runes will still be available for forging in the forge, but you will no longer be able to obtain materials within the dungeons.
General
- If you select the controller as the default device and is disconnected, the mouse and keyboard controls will be activated until the controller is connected again.
Balance changes
- Increased Sacrum's magic damage and health. Increased health of Skeletons summoned by Sacrum.
- Increased physical damage and health of Spinefeld and Marrow.
- Increased Ciceron's physical and magic damage and reduced his armour.
- Reduced magic damage of Flying Cyclops.
