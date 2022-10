Hello everyone!

To celebrate Halloween, you can play a special optional Halloween build of the game:

Terra Ventura Halloween Perks Event:

Start playing and get access to limited-time player XP point bonus perks unlockable by exploring and finding special Pumpkins.

Spooky visuals.

Event will run until November 1 at 10:00 AM PDT when the build will be replaced by the current game build. For anyone wishing opt out of the event you can do that under properties/betas.