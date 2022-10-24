FREE horror-themed story DLC “Life After death” out now!

Hello, islanders!

We’re here to let you know that Island of Aito’s free horror-themed story DLC “Life After Death” is out.

This DLC is a direct continuation to two of Island of Aito’s hidden endings; “An isolated incident” and “Mortem sibi consciscere”. You can achieve these endings by finding a syringe via beachcombing and "gifting" it to a girl while Aito's sanity is less than 20%.

We strongly recommend that you see one of the aforementioned endings before playing Life After Death.

What’s new?

Life After Death DLC can be accessed from the main menu.

The main game has received some minor stability fixes

History feature has been added. You can now access message history from the pause menu. Please note that some lines may repeat in the log multiple times due to how certain survival features work.

As always, we would like to thank each and every one of you for supporting Island of Aito. If you have any suggestions / ideas about what you’d like to see added to Island of Aito, don’t hesitate to reach out to us in the forums and tell us about it!

Happy Halloween!

Eir,

Nevan Games Studio