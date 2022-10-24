0.6.0.1 Hotfix

Hey Agents,
This is a little hotfix to address a critical issue. Also you get the ability chiplet rework a week early because I can't be bothered to deal with version control rn.
- Fixed critical issue causing FPS to crash in Party Sequence and other unarmed sequences.
- Fixed issue where rocket shotguns could spawn with projectile counts that weren't whole numbers.
- Added new chiplet unlock system for perks and abilities. Perks are now free to equip but the slots cost chiplets to unlock. Existing save files should have all slots unlocked for free!
