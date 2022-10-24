Touhou Adventure 6.00

Hejo everyone !

Today's update might look little to you, but for me, it took my a while to do !

Basically, this update is just about re making all the sprites in game, all NPC, including the villagers, and the player's sprites have been completely redone with a new style, that I find way better

I have also changed the portrait a bit so the characters are more visible, but that's pretty much all, i haven't work on anything else but that, specifically.

the reason on why I decided to change the artstyle was because some friends recommended me to change and I already had in mind to change it but was not really for that, since i knew the amount of work would be big, but I did it anyway.

I keep growing as an artist and developer, and I think it's normal to just hate what to did prior to a specific moment, there's still a lot of things that i don't like about how the game looks, like the building, but I will fix that another time

I hope you don't mind the slow process ːsteamhappyː

next update will be around adding steam achievements to the game and changing some graphical stuff here and there, like the buildings.

kind regards,