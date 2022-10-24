10/24 Server Maintenance Notice (02:00 ~ 04:00)

Hello, Descendants

The maintenance will take place to fix the character Gley's abnormal damage issue along with some other improvements.

You must have had inconvenient gaming experiences as frequent maintenance have been taken place.

We will continue to do our best to provide you with a stable server during the remaining beta.

And to show our apology, we have prepared rewards for you to let you enjoy the beta more.

Please check below for the details and enjoy the Steam Beta Test.

■ Maintenance Schedule

10.24.2022 02:00 ~ 04:00 PDT

■ Maintenance Details

To fix Gley's berserk mode wherein its damage becomes extremely strong.

To increase the percentage of '3 Tier Amorphous Material' drops in Consecutive Defense and Consecutive Survival

To add more detailed options for graphics

[Consecutive Survival]

[table]

[tr]

[th]Wave[/th]

[th]1 Tier[/th]

[th]2 Tier[/th]

[th]3 Tier[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Escape after 5 Waves[/td]

[td]40.5%[/td]

[td]22%[/td]

[td]2.5% → 13%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Escape after 6 Waves[/td]

[td]49%[/td]

[td]28%[/td]

[td]3% → 16%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Escape after 7 Waves[/td]

[td]58%[/td]

[td]38%[/td]

[td]4% → 19%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Escape after 8 Waves[/td]

[td]54%[/td]

[td]40%[/td]

[td]6% → 22%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Escape after 9 Waves[/td]

[td]48%[/td]

[td]40%[/td]

[td]12% → 25%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Complete 10 Waves[/td]

[td]48%[/td]

[td]40%[/td]

[td]12% → 25%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

[Consecutive Defense]

[table]

[tr]

[th]Wave[/th]

[th]1 Tier[/th]

[th]2 Tier[/th]

[th]3 Tier[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Escape after 7 Waves[/td]

[td]32%[/td]

[td]16%[/td]

[td]2% → 10%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Escape after 10 Waves[/td]

[td]46%[/td]

[td]26%[/td]

[td]3% → 13%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Escape after 14 Waves[/td]

[td]58%[/td]

[td]36%[/td]

[td]6% → 18%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Escape after 18 Waves[/td]

[td]50%[/td]

[td]40%[/td]

[td]10% → 24%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Complete 21 Waves[/td]

[td]40%[/td]

[td]40%[/td]

[td]20% → 30[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

[About Rewards]

■ Period

If you access the game after the maintenance until Oct 27 at 23:59, your rewards will be sent to your mailbox.

■ Reward Items

660 Caliber

Frostwalker Hunter

※ [BETA] Special! For those who have obtained the “FrostWalker Hunter” item, a separate “Steam Beta Special Item” will be credited at the time of the official launch.

※ The item will be provided to the Steam account that you used in the Steam Beta, and the delivery date of the item information will be announced through a separate notice at the time of launch.

※ Please Note