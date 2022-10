Share · View all patches · Build 9784448 · Last edited 24 October 2022 – 08:32:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Updates:

-Added a new skin, you can obtian that by unlocking the big Pyramid ;

-Added new Boss "Mars"in Chapter 3;

-Added new Boss "Emperor"in Chapter 2;

-Added new Boss "Resident Commander"in Chapter 1;

-Added Elite "Diana"in Chapter 3 randomly;

-Added Elite "Vulcan"in Chapter 3 randomly;

-Added Elite "Mercury"in Chapter 3 randomly;

-Adjusted the difficulty of some enemies;

Bug fixes:

-Fixed some mistakes in the translation of English and Japanese.