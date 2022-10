Share · View all patches · Build 9784259 · Last edited 24 October 2022 – 08:19:31 UTC by Wendy

New Boss : The Aviator - Passes quickly in one direction while firing bullets

New Item : Glass Canon - Greatly increases physical and elemental damage but sets the max life at 1

Mjolnir - Upgrade 4 - Fixing a bug that could cause a problem of lightning triggering

Zeus' Glove - Upgrade 1 - Increased the elemental degree by 50>80% and increased the rate of fire by 10%.

Fix Janus Number of bullet problem