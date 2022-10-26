 Skip to content

Conan Exiles update for 26 October 2022

Patch 3.0.5 (26.10.2022)

Patch 3.0.5 (26.10.2022)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Exiles,

The 3.0.5 hotfix patch is out and it’s a pretty short one to read as most of our changes were made in the backend.

  • We have made some backend changes to fix certain instances of Crom Coin purchases.

