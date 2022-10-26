Patch 3.0.5 (26.10.2022)

Greetings Exiles,
The 3.0.5 hotfix patch is out and it’s a pretty short one to read as most of our changes were made in the backend.
- We have made some backend changes to fix certain instances of Crom Coin purchases.
