Patch for v1.8.0. The Mod developer panel was showing up when loading modded scenarios from Steam. It should only show up when loading mods from the local mods folder.
Paladin's Oath update for 24 October 2022
Patch 1.8.1 - Mod developer panel should not show up for modded scenarios
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update