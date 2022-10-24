 Skip to content

Paladin's Oath update for 24 October 2022

Patch 1.8.1 - Mod developer panel should not show up for modded scenarios

Build 9784076

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch for v1.8.0. The Mod developer panel was showing up when loading modded scenarios from Steam. It should only show up when loading mods from the local mods folder.

