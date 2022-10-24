 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory update for 24 October 2022

Update Notes for October 24: Undo Button!

Share · View all patches · Build 9783923 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

This update to Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory brings a big and oft-requested feature: an Undo button! You can finally undo Ayla's moves in a level. There are some restrictions: losing a level clears your move history, and you can't use the undo functionality if you're about to lose. Fair's fair.

The Undo button may be accessed by pressing Backspace on keyboard, the Y button on Xbox layout controllers, the X button on Nintendo layout controllers, or from the Pause menu.

We hope you're enjoying Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory! Please don't forget to leave a Steam review.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1829451
  • Loading history…
Depot 1829452
  • Loading history…
Depot 1829453
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link