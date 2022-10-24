Update Notes for October 24: Undo Button!

Hello everyone,

This update to Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory brings a big and oft-requested feature: an Undo button! You can finally undo Ayla's moves in a level. There are some restrictions: losing a level clears your move history, and you can't use the undo functionality if you're about to lose. Fair's fair.

The Undo button may be accessed by pressing Backspace on keyboard, the Y button on Xbox layout controllers, the X button on Nintendo layout controllers, or from the Pause menu.

We hope you're enjoying Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory! Please don't forget to leave a Steam review.