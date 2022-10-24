 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 24 October 2022

Compatibility with Steam Deck / Proton

Share · View all patches · Build 9783835

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have implemented a workaround to the "SetFilePointer" Proton bug. You can now play the game with Steam Deck / Proton with minimal settings. The issue of not being able to use AMD as the GPU still exists; however, using the smallest AI model in tandem with cloud text generation will still deliver good results.

