Spooky Halloween Event with new 2v2 Gamemode!

Halloween is here! Last year we had a very short seasonal event where you could unlock cosmetics by logging in each day to earn new cosmetics attached to your account permanently. We have decided to bring back the Halloween cosmetics, add new ones, and put them all into a free Battle Pass!
During the event, earn bonus XP from playing our new 2v2 mode, during the event to help you towards both your Halloween and standard defender passes! The new 2v2 mode features custom maps tailored for the experience to provide a completely radically different type of mode with different rules, gameplay styles and strategy.
The game itself has also gotten a big overhaul, with tons of balance changes, over a hundred new maps in rotation, QoL, bug fixes and changes to address player feedback.
Halloween Event Details:
- Limited time Halloween Pass added to the game
- New cosmetics introduced in this Battle Pass
- Battle Pass features all the previous Halloween "login reward" cosmetics, an opportunity to gain them if you missed out on the event or one of the daily logins.
- New to the game? Enjoy bonus XP for both the Halloween and Defender Pass by playing the new 2v2 mode.
- Menu and Training scenes have been returned to spooky glory.
- 2v2 mode features modified killhouse generations with a dark, moonlight night feeling.
- Killhouses in the standard rotation (unranked/ranked) will be standard daytime variants to keep a more balanced gameplay feeling for more serious modes.
New Game Mode - 2v2:
Image: A smaller, bite sized map designed for 2v2 gameplay
Small Maps, Focused Tactics, Tight Cooperation.
Enforcers are well armed with charges and gear, The Defenders are scraping trying to foil the breach.
Round Structure:
- Best of 15, first to 8 wins. No Ties.
- Alternate team sides every round.
Map Rules:
- Small Maps of Existing Tilesets.
- No Repeat Maps per Match.
- Short round times, five second bomb defuse
Gear Rules:
- Defenders have random weapon sets and limited utility.
- Enforcers are well armed with high utility.
- Full inventory respawn every round.
- Power Weapons spawn if behind more than 2 points (eg the score is 4-1)
New Maps:
- 2v2 Maps get their own pool of levels designed for that gamemode
- 5v5 Gamemodes getting a ton of new maps to replace old maps
- Old killhouses and CStores completely replaced, some new killhouses and factories
- Over 100 maps added or replaced in this update.
- [expand type=List of new maps]"[CStore] Almighty Grand [685568705]"
"[CStore] Atlas Tempest [2144378781]"
"[CStore] Axe Liberty [-791521101] (2v2)"
"[CStore] Bison Dark [1371532554]"
"[CStore] Blood Hand [297830654]"
"[CStore] Broken Hawk [-822631421] (2v2)"
"[CStore] Bronze Lance [205923147]"
"[CStore] Bronze Tusk [-1702638303]"
"[CStore] Checkmate Jackal [-1143366765] (2v2)"
"[CStore] Dauntless Artemis [-1400726583]"
"[CStore] Dog Pistol [1214176729]"
"[CStore] Eagle Tide [70994432] (2v2)"
"[CStore] Fist Merlin [-752176740]"
"[CStore] Fortuna Juno [-1729904238]"
"[CStore] Freedom Retribution [-322950280]"
"[CStore] Galahad Quarterback [781218569] (2v2)"
"[CStore] Gold Receiver [-1231467768]"
"[CStore] Golden Overlord [-1814329508] "
"[CStore] Greased Sword [1361271115] (2v2)"
"[CStore] Hickory Galahad [1540917188] (2v2)"
"[CStore] King Pegasus [1680247143]"
"[CStore] Last Hope [-2021114834] (2v2)"
"[CStore] Noon Exit [-602951841] (2v2)"
"[CStore] Permanent Chariot [1290873029] (2v2)"
"[CStore] Prideful Resolve [-287382038]"
"[CStore] Pure Snow [-1073350373] (2v2)"
"[CStore] Raging Sledgehammer [-1283656327] (2v2)"
"[CStore] Raven Dog [692393394] (2v2)"
"[CStore] Red Storm Just [-795944832] (2v2)"
"[CStore] Resolve Horace [1058244922] (2v2)"
"[CStore] Resolve Lance [-73085088]"
"[CStore] Secure Asgard [573174459]"
"[CStore] Shade Rushing [605953110]"
"[CStore] Shaka Thrust [-1900450957]"
"[CStore] Sinful Spear [-232793741]"
"[CStore] Southern Legion [-669913932]"
"[CStore] Supreme Trouble [1226125862]"
"[CStore] Trouble Snow [1900375873] (2v2)"
"[CStore] Twilight Dauntless [105019364] (2v2)"
"[CStore] Vice Halt [-632287472]"
"[CStore] Vox Vox [-496320555]"
"[CStore] Waning Mamba [1165364968] (2v2)"
"[CStore] Warning Dream [-1064855934] (2v2)"
"[Dome] Blue Fortune [-945747350]"
"[Dome] Decisive Keeper [-1277958439]"
"[Dome] Grinding Lotus [1838548182]"
"[Dome] Malice Vulcan [-332774432]"
"[Dome] Ruthless Helios [-2090565259]"
"[Dome] Spider Hole [-760689280]"
"[Dome] Sun Arrow [677472618]"
"[Dome] Urgent Terror [-1004134355]"
"[Dome] Verdant Anvil [1881138219]"
"[Dome] Voracious Justice [268606012]"
"[Factory] Break Oak [-1043712085]"
"[Factory] Display Lock [-797420807]"
"[Factory] Donut Hole [-704877216]"
"[Factory] Gold Quarterback [1801800787]"
"[Factory] Grand Eclipse [275150004]"
"[Factory] Phoenix Raven [815668419]"
"[Factory] Prime Laser [1571137957]"
"[Factory] Thor Eagle [-1455892536]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Abbot Fist [-253548474]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Adventure Saturn [-1096336284]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Ajax Obsidian [57753234]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Atlas Thief [1143314331]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Axe Tempest [-1035540043]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Cell Judgement [88166949]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Dark Shaka [1058511251]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Earnest Badger [-1449201100]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Fist Forge [-906228393]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Flintlock Bagel [-1695734104]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Grand Fist [1791012224]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Halberd Linebacker [-1195419285]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Judgement Revolver [-369154522]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Justice Divine [-1586098007]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Loose Python [-660730199]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Lotus Vice [1566367592]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Odysseus Legion [-589010062]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Omega Abbot [-1259331171]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Penitant Eater [-2121614108]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Phoenix Wolf [894288076]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Prime Zeus [-953306817]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Red Storm Zeus [-297876215]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Red Warrior [-305628967]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Southern Sword [206508995]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Viking Keeper [-79570637]"
"[Killhouse_Day] Yankee Ember [-480626589]"
"[Killhouse_Night] Blood Halt [1542736179] (2v2)"
"[Killhouse_Night] Boar Nimrod [2067954036] (2v2)"
"[Killhouse_Night] Chariot Force [-1330838103] (2v2)"
"[Killhouse_Night] Clover Freedom [935043665] (2v2)"
"[Killhouse_Night] Dark Ajax [1839762144] (2v2)"
"[Killhouse_Night] Enduring Dragon [-368110239] (2v2)"
"[Killhouse_Night] Exile Westward [-224832379] (2v2)"
"[Killhouse_Night] Lotus Spider [823498195] (2v2)"
"[Killhouse_Night] Moist Grand [-1188015715] (2v2)"
"[Killhouse_Night] Permanent Atlas [-1134570943] (2v2)"
"[Killhouse_Night] Raven Clean [335317405] (2v2)"
"[Killhouse_Night] Trident Keeper [1770513708] (2v2)"
"[Killhouse_Night] Typhoon Star [-1044129275] (2v2)"
"[Killhouse_Night] Blessed Crab [-1424450017] (2v2)"
"[Killhouse_Night] Edge Rogue [-1575410155] (2v2)"
"[Killhouse_Night] Jupiter Moon [-236698021] (2v2)"
"[Killhouse_Night] Snow Leopard [-56610980] (2v2)"
"[Killhouse_Night] Standing Mongoose [1179519145] (2v2)"[/expand]
Crash Fixes
- Loading changed to reduce loading time and crashes caused by hitches during loading. By default the game will not try to clear out unused memory when loading a new level, but you can change this in the video settings. A dropdown will allow you to pick for memory to be cleared when Match Ends (default), Every Round (old), Halftime Switch (3 maps), Tileset Switch (6 maps, ranked)
- Change in how inputs work to prevent crashes on startup and map switch caused by having controllers or other peripherals plugged in.
- In our testing we went from having consistent crashes to basically no reports of crashing, so we're hoping these two sets of fixes removes the crashes that players experienced.
Enforcer Changes:
Smoke Grenade:
- Count reduced from 4 to 2
- Duration increased from 12s to 60s
Notes: The goal is to give the Enforcers a sure fire strategy to cut off LoS as a significant part of the plan.
Torch:
- Can no longer cut Red Doors. (still cuts Red Vent and Fan)
- Fuel shown on attacker puck tray.
- Now has 24s of Fuel.
- Barbed Wire Cutting time reduced to 2s.
Notes: Cutting Red doors simply gave too many breach opportunities to the Enforcers.
Flashbang:
- Falloff increased by 20% (increased effect at range)
Notes: Moving Smoke Grenades away from as an entry device means Flashbangs need to be more consistent to breach rooms.
Defender Changes:
Molotov:
- Count reduced from 7 to 4
- Duration increased from 7.5 to 10
- Fire spreads 50% faster.
- Fire deals 66% increased damage in the center area.
Notes: 7 molotovs caused too much entropy to Enforcer execution. Essentially the defenders had too many Monkey Wrenches to throw.
The goal of these changes is for the molotov to move towards its original purpose of 'delaying for reinforcement' and less as a tool of chaos.
Barbed Wire:
- Count reduced from 9 to 6
- Strength increased from 55% slow to a 67.5% slow for Enforcers.
- Strength decreased from 55% to a 50% slow for Defenders.
- Sharply slows now when entering, was gradual.
- Removed Barbed Wire Puck Auto Assignment.
- Now makes a sound when destroyed.
- Fixed issue where barbed wires displayed the wrong torch time remaining.
Notes: Barbed Wires are being concentrated in power, for a similar reason as molotovs. For the defenders to have more intention on where they are concentrating their defense.
Extinguisher:
- Duration increased to 4s to 8s
- Thrown projectile velocity increased from 10 to 18
Notes: Increasing the duration/throw distance to increase the opportunities to use the Extinguisher to be used as an Ambush Tool.
Flares:
- Bounce strength reduced by 70%.
Notes: This is to help in getting the flare to land on top of objects.
Planning Changes:
- Most pucks with an area of effect now have an area of effect indicator when being interacted with after being placed.
Red Door Changes:
- Red doors can now properly be opened/closed when breached with a shotgun.
- Red doors can now be opened from the outside once breached with a shotgun.
Gameplay Resolution Scaler:
- You can now change your game resolution in the video options independent of the menu resolution and UI resolution. This should allow players to play in smaller resolution or 4:3 without affecting their ability to use the menu or read the UI due to scaling issues.
Weapon Changes:
Goals of Weapon Changes
- Buff ADS by increasing sway recovery when no movement input is made.
- Increase the snappiness of light weapons by reducing sway and jitter.
- Decrease the effectiveness of Brace at range.
- Decrease the effectiveness of Brace while moving.
Weapon Sway:
- AP25, Gruber5, GruberSD6, Gat9, PK57, LS45, and NACK11:
- ADS Now leads with sway instead of lagging behind.
- ADS Sway has been reduced in strength.
- ADS aim settle (jitter) has been toned down greatly.
KRU, KRM, F1-LeGros:
- ADS aim settle (jitter) has been toned down slightly.
AP25, Gruber5, GruberSD6, Gat9, PK57, LS45, and NACK11:
- ADS Sway recovers 100% faster when no movement input is made.
KRU, KRM, F1-LeGros, Ingmar57:
- ADS Sway recovers 50% faster when no movement input is made.
Brace Changes:
Brace movement speed has been reduced by 15% for:
- AP25
- Gruber5
- GruberSD6
- NACK11
- LS45
- GAT9
- PK57
- Shorty Shotgun
Brace Movement speed reduced by 10% for:
- KR82m
- KR82u
- BLK-TAR
- Ingmar
- F1-Legros
- Tub12
- DL12
Brace Horizontal Weapon bob increased by 20%
Notes: Brace has been overperforming at ranges where ADS should have a clear advantage. These changes are to reduce brace's ability accuracy at range and overall evasiveness.
Weapon Specific Changes:
BLK-TAR:
- ADS vertical recoil reduced by 30%
- ADS movement sway reduced by 20%
Notes: The BLK-TAR needed a bump to have a better long range performance advantage compared to the AP25.
F1-LeGros:
- RPM increased from 270 to 330
- ADS Recoil increased by 10% for the first shot.
- ADS Recoil increased by 30% for shots after.
- ADS Horizontal greatly increased after the first shot.
- Fixed regression with F1-Legros Front Post being too big
Notes: The F1-LeGros has been given a buff to increase its ADS performance at all ranges via Rate of Fire at the cost of accuracy for consecutive shots.
NACK11:
Magazine Size increased from 31 to 40 rounds
Notes: The NACK11 needed a deeper magazine when engaging more than 1 enforcer to help fufill its role as an ambush weapon.
Destruction Changes:
- Charges now decide which Large Objects will be destroyed much more consistently.
- Door charges now have a smaller area of effect on Large Objects. They should stop destroying server racks, conveyor belts, desks, etc. far away like wall charges do. Wall charges remain unaffected. Nearby Large Objects can still be destroyed. Player damage distances are unaffected.
Other:
- Auto-equip changed so that players will always get guns and ammo no matter what in 5v5, to prevent players from picking up a gun and no ammo and ending up unable to play.
- Auto-equip in 2v2 will always equip you with leftover equipment items and will force you to skip the first spawn wave if you do not have a primary, secondary and both equipment slots full.
- Add "2v2" hidden password modifier for private matches, you can queue for this in unranked to play 2v2 with more than 4 people. (Password must start with 2v2, eg "2v2XYZ")
- Fix hit markers making hitsounds when shooting through the length of a smoke grenade
- Bug fixed with speakers in CStore that could cause them to get desynced
- Fixed bug introduced in last patch where the UI showing you what XP you were gaining towards your battlepass would not show in-match even when turned on.
- Dock Flat Bed Cargo Containers in factory are now Very Thick, up from Thin.
- Added light to make exterior CStore red vent easier to see on new map generations
- Changed a particular area of the CStore background to make it more difficult for players to hide from the UAV
- Changed an area of Dome to make it harder for defenders to hide under the level
- Fixed wooden plank object routinely used in Factories not having player collision consistently
- Fixed a bunch of light probe placements in killhouse that caused certain objects to turn dark for new map generations, more changes pending
- Errors connecting to GECNet now have much more detailed logging in the player.log
- Modified servers to decrease memory utilization and increase speed of loading new levels
- Fixed various objects that were reported as not getting destroyed by wall charges that were intended to have been destroyed
