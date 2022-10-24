Spooky Halloween Event with new 2v2 Gamemode!



Halloween is here! Last year we had a very short seasonal event where you could unlock cosmetics by logging in each day to earn new cosmetics attached to your account permanently. We have decided to bring back the Halloween cosmetics, add new ones, and put them all into a free Battle Pass!

During the event, earn bonus XP from playing our new 2v2 mode, during the event to help you towards both your Halloween and standard defender passes! The new 2v2 mode features custom maps tailored for the experience to provide a completely radically different type of mode with different rules, gameplay styles and strategy.

The game itself has also gotten a big overhaul, with tons of balance changes, over a hundred new maps in rotation, QoL, bug fixes and changes to address player feedback.

Halloween Event Details:

Limited time Halloween Pass added to the game

New cosmetics introduced in this Battle Pass

Battle Pass features all the previous Halloween "login reward" cosmetics, an opportunity to gain them if you missed out on the event or one of the daily logins.

New to the game? Enjoy bonus XP for both the Halloween and Defender Pass by playing the new 2v2 mode.

Menu and Training scenes have been returned to spooky glory.

2v2 mode features modified killhouse generations with a dark, moonlight night feeling.

Killhouses in the standard rotation (unranked/ranked) will be standard daytime variants to keep a more balanced gameplay feeling for more serious modes.

New Game Mode - 2v2:



Image: A smaller, bite sized map designed for 2v2 gameplay

Small Maps, Focused Tactics, Tight Cooperation.

Enforcers are well armed with charges and gear, The Defenders are scraping trying to foil the breach.

Round Structure:

Best of 15, first to 8 wins. No Ties.

Alternate team sides every round.

Map Rules:

Small Maps of Existing Tilesets.

No Repeat Maps per Match.

Short round times, five second bomb defuse

Gear Rules:

Defenders have random weapon sets and limited utility.

Enforcers are well armed with high utility.

Full inventory respawn every round.

Power Weapons spawn if behind more than 2 points (eg the score is 4-1)

New Maps:

2v2 Maps get their own pool of levels designed for that gamemode

5v5 Gamemodes getting a ton of new maps to replace old maps

Old killhouses and CStores completely replaced, some new killhouses and factories

Over 100 maps added or replaced in this update.

[expand type=List of new maps]"[CStore] Almighty Grand [685568705]"

"[CStore] Atlas Tempest [2144378781]"

"[CStore] Axe Liberty [-791521101] (2v2)"

"[CStore] Bison Dark [1371532554]"

"[CStore] Blood Hand [297830654]"

"[CStore] Broken Hawk [-822631421] (2v2)"

"[CStore] Bronze Lance [205923147]"

"[CStore] Bronze Tusk [-1702638303]"

"[CStore] Checkmate Jackal [-1143366765] (2v2)"

"[CStore] Dauntless Artemis [-1400726583]"

"[CStore] Dog Pistol [1214176729]"

"[CStore] Eagle Tide [70994432] (2v2)"

"[CStore] Fist Merlin [-752176740]"

"[CStore] Fortuna Juno [-1729904238]"

"[CStore] Freedom Retribution [-322950280]"

"[CStore] Galahad Quarterback [781218569] (2v2)"

"[CStore] Gold Receiver [-1231467768]"

"[CStore] Golden Overlord [-1814329508] "

"[CStore] Greased Sword [1361271115] (2v2)"

"[CStore] Hickory Galahad [1540917188] (2v2)"

"[CStore] King Pegasus [1680247143]"

"[CStore] Last Hope [-2021114834] (2v2)"

"[CStore] Noon Exit [-602951841] (2v2)"

"[CStore] Permanent Chariot [1290873029] (2v2)"

"[CStore] Prideful Resolve [-287382038]"

"[CStore] Pure Snow [-1073350373] (2v2)"

"[CStore] Raging Sledgehammer [-1283656327] (2v2)"

"[CStore] Raven Dog [692393394] (2v2)"

"[CStore] Red Storm Just [-795944832] (2v2)"

"[CStore] Resolve Horace [1058244922] (2v2)"

"[CStore] Resolve Lance [-73085088]"

"[CStore] Secure Asgard [573174459]"

"[CStore] Shade Rushing [605953110]"

"[CStore] Shaka Thrust [-1900450957]"

"[CStore] Sinful Spear [-232793741]"

"[CStore] Southern Legion [-669913932]"

"[CStore] Supreme Trouble [1226125862]"

"[CStore] Trouble Snow [1900375873] (2v2)"

"[CStore] Twilight Dauntless [105019364] (2v2)"

"[CStore] Vice Halt [-632287472]"

"[CStore] Vox Vox [-496320555]"

"[CStore] Waning Mamba [1165364968] (2v2)"

"[CStore] Warning Dream [-1064855934] (2v2)"

"[Dome] Blue Fortune [-945747350]"

"[Dome] Decisive Keeper [-1277958439]"

"[Dome] Grinding Lotus [1838548182]"

"[Dome] Malice Vulcan [-332774432]"

"[Dome] Ruthless Helios [-2090565259]"

"[Dome] Spider Hole [-760689280]"

"[Dome] Sun Arrow [677472618]"

"[Dome] Urgent Terror [-1004134355]"

"[Dome] Verdant Anvil [1881138219]"

"[Dome] Voracious Justice [268606012]"

"[Factory] Break Oak [-1043712085]"

"[Factory] Display Lock [-797420807]"

"[Factory] Donut Hole [-704877216]"

"[Factory] Gold Quarterback [1801800787]"

"[Factory] Grand Eclipse [275150004]"

"[Factory] Phoenix Raven [815668419]"

"[Factory] Prime Laser [1571137957]"

"[Factory] Thor Eagle [-1455892536]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Abbot Fist [-253548474]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Adventure Saturn [-1096336284]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Ajax Obsidian [57753234]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Atlas Thief [1143314331]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Axe Tempest [-1035540043]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Cell Judgement [88166949]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Dark Shaka [1058511251]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Earnest Badger [-1449201100]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Fist Forge [-906228393]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Flintlock Bagel [-1695734104]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Grand Fist [1791012224]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Halberd Linebacker [-1195419285]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Judgement Revolver [-369154522]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Justice Divine [-1586098007]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Loose Python [-660730199]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Lotus Vice [1566367592]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Odysseus Legion [-589010062]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Omega Abbot [-1259331171]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Penitant Eater [-2121614108]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Phoenix Wolf [894288076]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Prime Zeus [-953306817]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Red Storm Zeus [-297876215]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Red Warrior [-305628967]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Southern Sword [206508995]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Viking Keeper [-79570637]"

"[Killhouse_Day] Yankee Ember [-480626589]"

"[Killhouse_Night] Blood Halt [1542736179] (2v2)"

"[Killhouse_Night] Boar Nimrod [2067954036] (2v2)"

"[Killhouse_Night] Chariot Force [-1330838103] (2v2)"

"[Killhouse_Night] Clover Freedom [935043665] (2v2)"

"[Killhouse_Night] Dark Ajax [1839762144] (2v2)"

"[Killhouse_Night] Enduring Dragon [-368110239] (2v2)"

"[Killhouse_Night] Exile Westward [-224832379] (2v2)"

"[Killhouse_Night] Lotus Spider [823498195] (2v2)"

"[Killhouse_Night] Moist Grand [-1188015715] (2v2)"

"[Killhouse_Night] Permanent Atlas [-1134570943] (2v2)"

"[Killhouse_Night] Raven Clean [335317405] (2v2)"

"[Killhouse_Night] Trident Keeper [1770513708] (2v2)"

"[Killhouse_Night] Typhoon Star [-1044129275] (2v2)"

"[Killhouse_Night] Blessed Crab [-1424450017] (2v2)"

"[Killhouse_Night] Edge Rogue [-1575410155] (2v2)"

"[Killhouse_Night] Jupiter Moon [-236698021] (2v2)"

"[Killhouse_Night] Snow Leopard [-56610980] (2v2)"

"[Killhouse_Night] Standing Mongoose [1179519145] (2v2)"[/expand]

Crash Fixes

Loading changed to reduce loading time and crashes caused by hitches during loading. By default the game will not try to clear out unused memory when loading a new level, but you can change this in the video settings. A dropdown will allow you to pick for memory to be cleared when Match Ends (default), Every Round (old), Halftime Switch (3 maps), Tileset Switch (6 maps, ranked)

Change in how inputs work to prevent crashes on startup and map switch caused by having controllers or other peripherals plugged in.

In our testing we went from having consistent crashes to basically no reports of crashing, so we're hoping these two sets of fixes removes the crashes that players experienced.

Enforcer Changes:

Smoke Grenade:

Count reduced from 4 to 2

Duration increased from 12s to 60s

Notes: The goal is to give the Enforcers a sure fire strategy to cut off LoS as a significant part of the plan.

Torch:

Can no longer cut Red Doors. (still cuts Red Vent and Fan)

Fuel shown on attacker puck tray.

Now has 24s of Fuel.

Barbed Wire Cutting time reduced to 2s.

Notes: Cutting Red doors simply gave too many breach opportunities to the Enforcers.

Flashbang:

Falloff increased by 20% (increased effect at range)

Notes: Moving Smoke Grenades away from as an entry device means Flashbangs need to be more consistent to breach rooms.

Defender Changes:

Molotov:

Count reduced from 7 to 4

Duration increased from 7.5 to 10

Fire spreads 50% faster.

Fire deals 66% increased damage in the center area.

Notes: 7 molotovs caused too much entropy to Enforcer execution. Essentially the defenders had too many Monkey Wrenches to throw.

The goal of these changes is for the molotov to move towards its original purpose of 'delaying for reinforcement' and less as a tool of chaos.

Barbed Wire:

Count reduced from 9 to 6

Strength increased from 55% slow to a 67.5% slow for Enforcers.

Strength decreased from 55% to a 50% slow for Defenders.

Sharply slows now when entering, was gradual.

Removed Barbed Wire Puck Auto Assignment.

Now makes a sound when destroyed.

Fixed issue where barbed wires displayed the wrong torch time remaining.

Notes: Barbed Wires are being concentrated in power, for a similar reason as molotovs. For the defenders to have more intention on where they are concentrating their defense.

Extinguisher:

Duration increased to 4s to 8s

Thrown projectile velocity increased from 10 to 18

Notes: Increasing the duration/throw distance to increase the opportunities to use the Extinguisher to be used as an Ambush Tool.

Flares:

Bounce strength reduced by 70%.

Notes: This is to help in getting the flare to land on top of objects.

Planning Changes:

Most pucks with an area of effect now have an area of effect indicator when being interacted with after being placed.

Red Door Changes:

Red doors can now properly be opened/closed when breached with a shotgun.

Red doors can now be opened from the outside once breached with a shotgun.

Gameplay Resolution Scaler:

You can now change your game resolution in the video options independent of the menu resolution and UI resolution. This should allow players to play in smaller resolution or 4:3 without affecting their ability to use the menu or read the UI due to scaling issues.

Weapon Changes:

Goals of Weapon Changes

Buff ADS by increasing sway recovery when no movement input is made.

Increase the snappiness of light weapons by reducing sway and jitter.

Decrease the effectiveness of Brace at range.

Decrease the effectiveness of Brace while moving.

Weapon Sway:

AP25, Gruber5, GruberSD6, Gat9, PK57, LS45, and NACK11:

ADS Now leads with sway instead of lagging behind.

ADS Sway has been reduced in strength.

ADS aim settle (jitter) has been toned down greatly.

KRU, KRM, F1-LeGros:

ADS aim settle (jitter) has been toned down slightly.

AP25, Gruber5, GruberSD6, Gat9, PK57, LS45, and NACK11:

ADS Sway recovers 100% faster when no movement input is made.

KRU, KRM, F1-LeGros, Ingmar57:

ADS Sway recovers 50% faster when no movement input is made.

Brace Changes:

Brace movement speed has been reduced by 15% for:

AP25

Gruber5

GruberSD6

NACK11

LS45

GAT9

PK57

Shorty Shotgun

Brace Movement speed reduced by 10% for:

KR82m

KR82u

BLK-TAR

Ingmar

F1-Legros

Tub12

DL12

Brace Horizontal Weapon bob increased by 20%

Notes: Brace has been overperforming at ranges where ADS should have a clear advantage. These changes are to reduce brace's ability accuracy at range and overall evasiveness.

Weapon Specific Changes:

BLK-TAR:

ADS vertical recoil reduced by 30%

ADS movement sway reduced by 20%

Notes: The BLK-TAR needed a bump to have a better long range performance advantage compared to the AP25.

F1-LeGros:

RPM increased from 270 to 330

ADS Recoil increased by 10% for the first shot.

ADS Recoil increased by 30% for shots after.

ADS Horizontal greatly increased after the first shot.

Fixed regression with F1-Legros Front Post being too big

Notes: The F1-LeGros has been given a buff to increase its ADS performance at all ranges via Rate of Fire at the cost of accuracy for consecutive shots.

NACK11:

Magazine Size increased from 31 to 40 rounds

Notes: The NACK11 needed a deeper magazine when engaging more than 1 enforcer to help fufill its role as an ambush weapon.

Destruction Changes:

Charges now decide which Large Objects will be destroyed much more consistently.

Door charges now have a smaller area of effect on Large Objects. They should stop destroying server racks, conveyor belts, desks, etc. far away like wall charges do. Wall charges remain unaffected. Nearby Large Objects can still be destroyed. Player damage distances are unaffected.

