ShiErKe DLC released!!!

At your request, we have added "SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES" as a DLC to "SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES"! If you purchase the DLC, you will have an additional game app in your cell phone interface after completing the 17th episode of "ShiErKe", or you can enter the game directly from the main game interface.

"ShiErKe" is the prequel to "SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIE", tells the cause of the reincarnation and how the night Qiao Yue is a feud with Lin Ling.

Ye Ling: So standing behind you is such a feeling.

夜巧玥：This time it's me standing behind him, not you!

You can play the game "ShiErKe" in the game with the mobile app

"ShiErKe" is a romantic suspense game that combines text AVG and action deduction.

In an abandoned resort, with a dozen people with evil intentions to engage in a verbal encounter, whether you like to deduce and solve puzzles or raid characters, you can find their own fun here.

You can choose to take on the role of a detective and unravel the truth about this resort and have a real-life script kill!

Or enjoy a leisurely vacation time, raiding the characters with different attributes, the trip as a galgame!

So, detectives, are you ready?